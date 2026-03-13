Bangladesh Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: PAK Eye Series-Levelling Win In Dhaka As Hosts Seek Victory

Bangladesh vs Pakistan Live Score, 2nd ODI: PAK Bowled Out For 114, Hosts Win By 8 Wickets
Bangladesh beat Pakistan by eight wickets in the first ODI, bowling out the visitors for 114 in 30.4 overs before chasing the target in just 15 overs.
Former PAK cricketers left no stone unturned to bash their team with Basit Ali being the first in line. “First, shoot the man who told them to score a minimum of 60 runs in the ten powerplay overs,” he said. “He never played cricket on a ground. He just hands over a piece of paper. Did he not see what conditions are like here? Did he not know that even India have lost in Bangladesh?”
Bangladesh vs Pakistan Live Score, 2nd ODI: Squads
Pakistan Squad: Sahibzada Farhan, Maaz Sadaqat, Shamyl Hussain, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Abdul Samad, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi(c), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Faisal Akram, Ghazi Ghori, Saad Masood
Bangladesh Squad: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz(c), Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahid Rana, Shoriful Islam, Tanvir Islam, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Soumya Sarkar