Bangladesh Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: PAK Eye Series-Levelling Win In Dhaka As Hosts Seek Victory

Bangladesh Vs Pakistan LIVE Cricket Score Online, 2nd ODI: Pakistan will look to level the series as Bangladesh eye victory and series win when the two sides clash in the 2nd ODI at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka on Friday, March 13. Catch the live score and updates for BAN vs PAK 2nd ODI, right here

Outlook Sports Desk
PAK vs BAN 2nd ODI Live Score
PAK vs BAN 2nd ODI Live Score: Bangladesh had won the first ODI by eight wickets. AP/Mahmud Hossain Opu
Hello and welcome to the 2nd ODI coverage between Bangladesh and Pakistan as the visitors seek parity after their abject surrender by eight wickets in the first ODI, both teams are back at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur today. The hosts are looking to wrap up the ODI series with another win today, while the Men In Green will want to show their quality after being bowled out for 114, their lowest total batting first against Bangladesh. Catch the live score and updates for BAN vs PAK 2nd ODI, right here
Bangladesh vs Pakistan Live Score, 2nd ODI: PAK Bowled Out For 114, Hosts Win By 8 Wickets

Bangladesh beat Pakistan by eight wickets in the first ODI, bowling out the visitors for 114 in 30.4 overs before chasing the target in just 15 overs.

Former PAK cricketers left no stone unturned to bash their team with Basit Ali being the first in line. “First, shoot the man who told them to score a minimum of 60 runs in the ten powerplay overs,” he said. “He never played cricket on a ground. He just hands over a piece of paper. Did he not see what conditions are like here? Did he not know that even India have lost in Bangladesh?”

Bangladesh vs Pakistan Live Score, 2nd ODI: Squads

Pakistan Squad: Sahibzada Farhan, Maaz Sadaqat, Shamyl Hussain, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Abdul Samad, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi(c), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Faisal Akram, Ghazi Ghori, Saad Masood

Bangladesh Squad: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz(c), Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahid Rana, Shoriful Islam, Tanvir Islam, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Soumya Sarkar

