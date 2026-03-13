Bangladesh Vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI: Dhaka Hourly Weather Forecast Today

Summary of this article
BAN take on PAK in the 2nd ODI in Dhaka today
Bangladesh lead the three-match series 1-0 against Pakistan
Dhaka hourly weather with rain predicted in parts of the city today
Pakistan will be hoping to make things right in the second ODI as the two teams meet again in Dhaka on Thursday, March 13. Bangladesh registered a one-sided victory over Pakistan in the first match with the visitors being bowled out for 114 in 30.5 overs.
In reply, Mehidy Hasan Miraz-led side reached the target inside 15 overs as they won the first game and took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Pakistan will hope for a better batting performance at the Shere Bangla National Stadium.
PAK are without their experienced batter Babar Azam and brought fresh faces to Bangladesh in hope of a resurgence in the ongoing series. Hussain Talat, Maaz Sadaqat, Abdul Samad are some of the names that are included in the touring party.
Bangladesh vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI: Hourly Weather Forecast Of Dhaka Today
As per AccuWeather, there will no rain in the afternoon but expect some drizzle some cloud cover and breaks of sun with a thunderstorm in parts of the area this morning. The temperature could hover around 28-29 degrees Celsius but could see a slight drop once night time approaches.
Bangladesh vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI: Squads
Bangladesh: Mehidy Hasan Miraz (C), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Litton Das (WK), Afif Hossain, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Tanvir Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Saif Hassan, Shoriful Islam, Rishad Hossain, Nahid Rana.
Pakistan: Shaheen Afridi (C), Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Maaz Sadaqat, Abdul Samad, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Faisal Akram, Ghazi Ghori, Saad Masood, Shamyl Hussain
Bangladesh vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI: Live Streaming
Bangladesh vs Pakistan ODI Series 2026: Live Telecast Details
The Bangladesh vs Pakistan ODI series will not be televised live in India.
Catch the action of BAN vs PAK ODI matches via live streaming on the Fancode app and website.