Bangladesh Vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming, 2nd ODI: When And Where To Watch BAN V PAK Match On TV & Online

Bangladesh Vs Pakistan Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Know all about the BAN vs PAK 2nd ODI, including live streaming and more details

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
Bangladesh Vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming, 2nd ODI: When And Where To Watch
Bangladesh cricketers celebrating a Pakistan wicket during the first ODI in Dhaka. Photo: BCBtigers/X
  • Bangladesh host Pakistan in the second ODI of the three-match series at Sher-E-Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur

  • Bangladesh are currently leading 1-0 in the series

  • Check live streaming and other details for the match

Pakistan will look to make a comeback in the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh when they will clash with them in the 2nd ODI at the Sher-E-Bangla stadium in Dhaka on March 13 (Wednesday). Pakistan lost the first ODI by 8 wickets and 34.5 overs remaining. They will have to win the second ODI to be alive in the series.

Bangladesh, who were not a participant in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, started the series with a dominant win over Pakistan. They completely outplayed the visitors to clinch a 1-0 lead in the series. Being the hosts, they are well aware of the conditions at home and ODI is one of the formats where they do better. Using this as their strength, they will look to close down the series by taking an unassailable 2-0 lead by winning the second ODI.

When Pakistan were playing in the T20 World Cup, Bangladesh started their preparations for the ODI World Cup in 2027 with a domestic tournament called Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL). The players got used to with the pace of the ODI cricket while the bowlers acclimatized bowling longer spells. The preparations reflected in the first ODI.

Pakistan found no answers to Bangladesh seamer Nahid Rana in the first ODI clash. His pace, movement of the surface and height kept troubling the Pakistan batters, who were finding their technical limitations hard to hide.

Maaz Sadaqat and Shamyl Hussain, who were the latest entrants in the Pakistan ODI squad, found it difficult to negotiate Rana's pace and bounce. Sadaqat ended up playing a half-hearted desperate pull shot and got caught at the deep fine leg. Shamyl meanwhile, panicked and just hit his way out to the pavilion. Mohammad Rizwan and Shahibzada Farhan were dismissed by good deliveries while Salman Ali Agha was trapped with terrific planning.

Rana scalped a 5-wicket haul to break the back of the Pakistan innings. Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskim Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman cleaned up the tail and Pakistan, put in to bat first, were wrapped up for 114.

Bangladesh chased down the target in only 15.1 overs with Tanzid Hasan Tamim played a knock of 67 runs in only 42 balls. Najmul Hossain Shanto anchored the innings from the other end. While Bangladesh were elated by securing a perfect start to the start, they will be worried to see Saif Hassan getting trapped easily by the away going ball from the left hander.

Ahead of the second ODI, Pakistan batters will have to deliver better performance if they want to stay competitive. Bangladesh has an intimidating bowling attack and they can trouble the Pakistan batters yet again. Their bowling will only come in play if they give some runs in their hands otherwise, it will get easier for Bangladesh to seal the series.

Bangladesh Vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI: Squads

Bangladesh: Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Litton Das(w), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz(c), Mahidul Islam Ankon, Tanvir Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Saif Hassan, Shoriful Islam, Rishad Hossain, Nahid Rana

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Maaz Sadaqat, Abdul Samad, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi(c), Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Faisal Akram, Ghazi Ghori, Saad Masood, Shamyl Hussain

Bangladesh Vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI: Live Streaming

Q

When to watch Bangladesh Vs Pakistan 2nd ODI?

A

The match will start at 1:45 PM IST.

Q

Where will the Bangladesh Vs Pakistan 2nd ODI be played?

A

The 2nd ODI between Bangladesh and Pakistan is set to be played today at the Sher-E-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka.

Q

Where to watch Bangladesh Vs Pakistan 2nd ODI?

A

The Bangladesh Vs Pakistan series won't be telecast in India. However, fans can enjoy the live streaming on the Fancode app and website but have to pay for the subscription fee.

