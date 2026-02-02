Bangladesh Vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming, 2nd ODI: When And Where To Watch BAN V PAK Match On TV & Online

Bangladesh, who were not a participant in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, started the series with a dominant win over Pakistan. They completely outplayed the visitors to clinch a 1-0 lead in the series. Being the hosts, they are well aware of the conditions at home and ODI is one of the formats where they do better. Using this as their strength, they will look to close down the series by taking an unassailable 2-0 lead by winning the second ODI.