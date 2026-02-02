East Bengal Vs Kerala Blasters Live Streaming, ISL 2025-26: Preview, Head-To-Head, When And Where To Watch

Summary of this article
East Bengal will host Kerala Blasters at Kolkata in ISL 2025-26
They are coming out of a 0-0 draw against FC Goa
Kerala Blasters suffered a 1-0 loss against Chennaiying FC in their previous match
East Bengal will play their fifth match of the ISL 2025-26 campaign when they will clash with Kerala Blasters in their next encounter at their home in the Yuva Bharati Krirangan in Salt Lake, Kolkata on March 14 (Saturday). A win will take East Bengal to the third position in the points table.
The Red & Gold Brigade are off to a hot and cold start to the season and currently sit 5th in the table with 7 points from 4 matches. They started the season well with two wins from two matches but their form dipped since then as they lost against Jamshedpur FC and had to settle for a draw against FC Goa.
Youssef Ezzejjari has been clinical with 4 goals so far, supported by the flair of Edmund Lalrindika. The duo of Saul Crespo and Miguel Figueira has dictated the tempo of games. Figueira, in particular, has been influential with 2 goals and an assist, providing the creative spark from deep.
The partnership between Anwar Ali and Lalchungnunga has conceded only 3 goals so far. With Jay Gupta locking down the left flank, they look difficult to break down.
Kevin Sibille remains a doubt due to a hamstring injury, but there is depth in the squad with Mohamad Rakip and Provat Lakra providing enough cover. Coach Oscar Bruzon has maintained defensive stability so far and will have to hold on to that.
For Kerala Blasters, it has been a nightmare start. They are currently sitting at the bottom of the table in 13th spot with 0 points after four consecutive losses. Their recent 1–0 loss to Chennaiyin FC at home further compounded their woes. They have struggled significantly in front of goal, scoring only once in their opening four fixtures.
With Blasters getting their worst-ever start to an ISL season, , the pressure on David Catala and his squad has reached a boiling point. The main concern isn't just the lack of results, but a systemic struggle at both ends of the pitch.
Opponents have successfully bypassed their mid-block and the lack of attacking intent have helped them to keep the Blasters under pressure at any point in the game. The team has scored only one goal in four games. The disconnect between the midfield and the strike force is glaring. Víctor Bertomeu has been working hard but lacks the service required to convert half-chances.
The mid-season arrival of Senegalese defender Fallou Ndiaye and Oumar Bah indicates the management’s desperation to stop the bleeding. However, throwing them in a high-pressure away game against East Bengal can end up being counter-productive.
New Scottish signing Jai Quitongo along with Matias Hernandez and Víctor Bertomeu are nursing injuries and are uncertain to feature against East Bengal at Kolkata.
East Bengal Vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2025-26: Head-To-Head Record
Matches Played: 12
East Bengal won: 6
Kerala Blasters won: 3
Draws: 3
East Bengal Vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2025-26: Live Streaming Details
Where will the East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2025-26 match be played?
The East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2025-26 match will be played at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan in Salt Lake, Kolkata.
When will the East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2025-26 match be played?
The match has a schedule start time of 5:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).
Where to watch East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters?
The East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2025-26 match will be telecasted live on the Sony Sports 2 and Sony Sports 2 HD TV channels in the country. channels in India. Fans can also enjoy the live streaming on the FanCode mobile app and website.