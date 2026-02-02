East Bengal Vs Kerala Blasters Live Streaming, ISL 2025-26: Preview, Head-To-Head, When And Where To Watch

East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2025-26: Check live streaming details, preview, head-to-head and other information about EB vs KBFC Indian Super League matchday 5

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
east bengal vs kerala blasters indian super league 2025-26 round 5 live streaming preview kolkata
East Bengal footballers in action against FC Goa in ISL 2025-26. Photo: eastbengal_fc/X
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • East Bengal will host Kerala Blasters at Kolkata in ISL 2025-26

  • They are coming out of a 0-0 draw against FC Goa

  • Kerala Blasters suffered a 1-0 loss against Chennaiying FC in their previous match

East Bengal will play their fifth match of the ISL 2025-26 campaign when they will clash with Kerala Blasters in their next encounter at their home in the Yuva Bharati Krirangan in Salt Lake, Kolkata on March 14 (Saturday). A win will take East Bengal to the third position in the points table.

The Red & Gold Brigade are off to a hot and cold start to the season and currently sit 5th in the table with 7 points from 4 matches. They started the season well with two wins from two matches but their form dipped since then as they lost against Jamshedpur FC and had to settle for a draw against FC Goa.

Youssef Ezzejjari has been clinical with 4 goals so far, supported by the flair of Edmund Lalrindika. The duo of Saul Crespo and Miguel Figueira has dictated the tempo of games. Figueira, in particular, has been influential with 2 goals and an assist, providing the creative spark from deep.

The partnership between Anwar Ali and Lalchungnunga has conceded only 3 goals so far. With Jay Gupta locking down the left flank, they look difficult to break down.

Kevin Sibille remains a doubt due to a hamstring injury, but there is depth in the squad with Mohamad Rakip and Provat Lakra providing enough cover. Coach Oscar Bruzon has maintained defensive stability so far and will have to hold on to that.

Related Content
East Bengal footballers in action against FC Goa footballers in ISL 2025-26 clash at Kolkata. - eastbengal_fc/X
East Bengal Vs FC Goa, ISL 2025-26: Red And Gold Brigade, Gaurs Play Out Goalless Draw
East Bengal footballers celebrating victory against SC Delhi in ISL 2025-26 at Kolkata. - eastbengal_fc/X
East Bengal 4-1 SC Delhi, ISL: Ezzejjari's Brace; Edmund, Figueira's Goals Help Red & Gold Brigade Extend Winning Run
Youssef Ezzejjari scores brace against SC Delhi in ISL 2025-26. - eastbengal_fc/X
East Bengal 4-1 SC Delhi Highlights, ISL 2025-26: Ezzejjari's Brace; Edmund, Figueira's Goals Drive Hosts To Table-Top
Youssef Ezzejjari celebrating after scoring a goal in ISL 2025-26 clash against NorthEast United. - eastbengal_fc/X
East Bengal Vs SC Delhi Live Streaming, ISL 2025-26: When And Where To Watch, Head-To-Head
Related Content

For Kerala Blasters, it has been a nightmare start. They are currently sitting at the bottom of the table in 13th spot with 0 points after four consecutive losses. Their recent 1–0 loss to Chennaiyin FC at home further compounded their woes. They have struggled significantly in front of goal, scoring only once in their opening four fixtures.

With Blasters getting their worst-ever start to an ISL season, , the pressure on David Catala and his squad has reached a boiling point. The main concern isn't just the lack of results, but a systemic struggle at both ends of the pitch.

Opponents have successfully bypassed their mid-block and the lack of attacking intent have helped them to keep the Blasters under pressure at any point in the game. The team has scored only one goal in four games. The disconnect between the midfield and the strike force is glaring. Víctor Bertomeu has been working hard but lacks the service required to convert half-chances.

The mid-season arrival of Senegalese defender Fallou Ndiaye and Oumar Bah indicates the management’s desperation to stop the bleeding. However, throwing them in a high-pressure away game against East Bengal can end up being counter-productive.

New Scottish signing Jai Quitongo along with Matias Hernandez and Víctor Bertomeu are nursing injuries and are uncertain to feature against East Bengal at Kolkata.

East Bengal Vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2025-26: Head-To-Head Record

Matches Played: 12

East Bengal won: 6

Kerala Blasters won: 3

Draws: 3

East Bengal Vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2025-26: Live Streaming Details

Q

Where will the East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2025-26 match be played?

A

The East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2025-26 match will be played at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan in Salt Lake, Kolkata.

Q

When will the East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2025-26 match be played?

A

The match has a schedule start time of 5:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Q

Where to watch East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters?

A

The East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2025-26 match will be telecasted live on the Sony Sports 2 and Sony Sports 2 HD TV channels in the country. channels in India. Fans can also enjoy the live streaming on the FanCode mobile app and website.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Virat Kohli And IPL: A Beginner's Guide

  2. The Hundred 2026 Auction: Sunrisers Leeds Sign Abrar Ahmed Amid Reports Of Pakistan Shadow Ban

  3. Who Is Dani Gibson? Here's Why All-Rounder Became Most Expensive England Player In Women's Hundred History

  4. IPL 2026: Punjab Kings Unveil Brand New Threads Ahead Of Season Opener - Take A Look

  5. Middle East Conflict: Last Batch Of Stranded South Africa, West Indies Players Departs From India

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Bhambri-Goransson Vs Erler-Vavassori, Indian Wells: Yuki Enters Maiden ATP Masters 1000 Semi-Finals

  2. Indian Wells Open: Novak Djokovic Falls To Defending Champ Jack Draper In Three Sets

  3. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  4. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  5. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. BWF Swiss Open 2026: George Bows Out While Mannepalli Advances To 2nd Round; Sat-Chi To Face Japan In Pre-Quarters

  4. BWF Swiss Open 2026: Ayush, Prannoy And Tanvi Exit; Sat-Chi Advance To Last 16 In An Overall Disappointing Day For India

  5. Swiss Open 2026: Treesa-Gayatri Forced To Retire Hurt In Opening Round

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Bulldozers And Barricades Descend On Uttam Nagar After Holi Clash

  2. SC Grants Bail To Shabir Ahmed Shah In NIA Terror Funding Case

  3. PM Modi Urges No To Panic Over LPG Shortage

  4. 33 Years After 1993 Serial Blasts, How Mumbai Has Changed

  5. Lessons From Dandi March: What Happened To India’s Culture Of Protest?

Entertainment News

  1. Red Lorry Film Festival 2026: 10 Horror Essentials To Catch This Weekend

  2. Mona Singh Interview | “I Wanted My Journey To Unfold With Intention Rather Than Impulsivity”

  3. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  4. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  5. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. The Handmaid's Tale: From Cuba To Iran, A Dystopian Landscape

  2. Over 500 Indians Evacuated From Qatar To India Amid West Asia Tensions

  3. India Seeking Additional LPG Supplies As Hormuz Strait Disruptions Trigger Shortage

  4. Indian Seafarer Killed In Iranian Suicide Boat Attack On US-owned Tanker Near Iraq

  5. US Launches Probe Into 'Unfair' Trade Practices by India, China, EU and Other Partners

Latest Stories

  1. Close Shave For Farooq Abdullah, After Gunshot Fired At Jammu Wedding

  2. PM Modi Urges No To Panic Over LPG Shortage

  3. Lessons From Dandi March: What Happened To India’s Culture Of Protest?

  4. Over 500 Indians Evacuated From Qatar To India Amid West Asia Tensions

  5. 33 Years After 1993 Serial Blasts, How Mumbai Has Changed

  6. On This Day: South Africa Chase Down 434 In Thrilling Finish Against Australia In Johannesburg

  7. Indian Seafarer Killed In Iranian Suicide Boat Attack On US-owned Tanker Near Iraq

  8. Kritika Kamra And Gaurav Kapur Are Married: Malaika Arora, Farhan Akhtar And Others Attend Intimate Wedding Ceremony