East Bengal Vs SC Delhi Live Score, ISL 2025-26: Red & Gold Brigade Eye Top Spot As Debutants Seek First Points

East Bengal players celebrating after scoring a goal against NorthEast United in ISL 2025-26. eastbengal_fc/X

East Bengal Vs SC Delhi Live Score Updates, ISL 2025-26: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the East Bengal vs SC Delhi ISL 2025-26 match at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan in Salt Lake, Kolkata on February 21, Saturday. East Bengal has opened their campaign with a 3-0 victory against NorthEast United at their home. Youssef Ezzejjari struck twice and Miguel Ferreira scored the other to seal the win for the Red and Gold Brigade. SC Delhi, meanwhile, went down 0-2 to Bengaluru FC on Sunday. They will look to respond with greater defensive solidity and attacking cohesion against a confident East Bengal. Check real-time updates and live score of the crucial Indian Super League match with us.

LIVE UPDATES