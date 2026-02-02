Elena Rybakina Vs Elina Svitolina Live Streaming, Indian Wells Open Semi-Final: Preview, H2H, When And Where To Watch

World No. 2 Elena Rybakina takes on the Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina in the Indian Wells Open 2026 semi-final at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California for a spot in the final on March 14, Saturday. Fresh off her quarterfinal victory, Rybakina has already secured a career-high ranking, but she remains focused on reclaiming the title she won in 2023. On the other side of the net, the resurgent Svitolina is looking to reach her first final in the desert, riding a wave of momentum that has seen her return to the world's top ten this season.