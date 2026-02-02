Elena Rybakina Vs Elina Svitolina Live Streaming, Indian Wells Open Semi-Final: Preview, H2H, When And Where To Watch

Elena Rybakina vs Elina Svitolina Indian Wells Open Semi-Final: Check the preview, live streaming details, venue, head-to-head and the other details of the Rybakina vs Svitolina top four clash

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Elena Rybakina Vs Elina Svitolina Live Streaming, Indian Wells Open 2026 Semi-Final Preview
Elina Svitolina in action against Iga Swiatek in the Indian Wells Open 2026 quarter-final. Photo: BNPPARIBASOPEN/X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Elena Rybakina will face Elina Svitolina in the Indian Wells Open 2026 semi-final

  • Their head-to-head record stands at 3-3 making this game a tie-breaker

  • The match will be played at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California

World No. 2 Elena Rybakina takes on the Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina in the Indian Wells Open 2026 semi-final at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California for a spot in the final on March 14, Saturday. Fresh off her quarterfinal victory, Rybakina has already secured a career-high ranking, but she remains focused on reclaiming the title she won in 2023. On the other side of the net, the resurgent Svitolina is looking to reach her first final in the desert, riding a wave of momentum that has seen her return to the world's top ten this season.

The head-to-head record between these two is perfectly balanced at 3-3, making this a true tie-breaker match. Svitolina holds the advantage in their most recent encounter, having defeated Rybakina at the 2025 Madrid Open.

However, their history on hard courts is limited, with Svitolina winning their only previous meeting on this surface during the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. This match serves as a pivotal moment for Rybakina to level the hard-court rivalry.

Form-wise, Rybakina has been the tour's standout performer in 2026 alongside Sabalenka. She enters the semi-final with a 16-3 season record and a recent Grand Slam title at the Australian Open. Svitolina has been equally impressive in her consistency, leading the tour with 19 wins this year. After a strong run to the final in Dubai last month, she has proven that her defensive-aggressive hybrid game is back to its elite best.

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In the competition so far, Rybakina reached the final four by dismantling world No. 5 Jessica Pegula 6-1, 7-6. Her path has been defined by her hold of her serves, averaging eight aces per match. Svitolina’s journey has been more dramatic, she pulled off a massive upset in the quarterfinals by toppling world No. 3 Iga Swiatek in a three-set thriller. She also navigated past tough opponents like Magda Linette to secure her spot.

Tactically, the 2026 Indian Wells conditions provide a unique backdrop. The courts are playing at a historic speed with a Court Pace Index (CPI) of 38.7, which significantly favors Rybakina’s flat, heavy groundstrokes and blistering serve. Svitolina, known for her world-class movement and counterpunching, will need to stay aggressive to prevent Rybakina from dictating play.

Rybakina holds the upper hand in this matchup due to the faster court conditions and her superior power. While Svitolina is a master at extending rallies and forcing errors, Rybakina’s current confidence and ability to win cheap points on serve should see her through to the final.

Elena Rybakina Vs Elina Svitolina, Indian Wells Open 2026 Semi-Final: Live Streaming Details

Q

Where will the Indian Wells Open 2026 semi-final be played?

A

The venue for the Elena Rybakina Vs Elina Svitolina semi-final is the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California.

Q

When will the Indian Wells Open 2026 semi-final be played?

A

The Elena Rybakina Vs Elina Svitolina semi-final match has a scheduled start time of 6:30 AM IST approximately.

Q

Where to watch the Indian Wells Open 2026 semi-final?

A

The Elena Rybakina Vs Elina Svitolina semi-final will be live streamed on the FanCode mobile app and the website.

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