Elina Svitolina vs Marta Kostyuk, French Open 2026: 15th Seed Outlasts Fellow Ukrainian to Enter Semifinals
Marta Kostyuk booked a place in the semifinals of the French Open 2026 after beating her Ukrainian counterpart Elina Svitolina by 6-3, 2-6, 6-2. The emotions were visible on the 23-year-old's face as it was her first-ever entry into the Grand Slam semifinals, and that too after beating a highly decorated counterpart. It was a match between Ukraine's two best tennis players, and the contest lived up to its hype. The match on the main Philippe Chatrier lasted for 1 hour, 51 minutes and was a roller-coaster ride for the fans. Kostyuk looked in control from the start and closed the first set comfortably by 6-3. However, the eighth seed fought back in the second set and won it handsomely by 6-2. The deciding set started with a nervous exchange of games, but Kostyuk elevated her game at the right time to clinch a memorable victory over Svitolina
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