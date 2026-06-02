Elina Svitolina vs Marta Kostyuk, French Open 2026: 15th Seed Outlasts Fellow Ukrainian to Enter Semifinals

Marta Kostyuk booked a place in the semifinals of the French Open 2026 after beating her Ukrainian counterpart Elina Svitolina by 6-3, 2-6, 6-2. The emotions were visible on the 23-year-old's face as it was her first-ever entry into the Grand Slam semifinals, and that too after beating a highly decorated counterpart. It was a match between Ukraine's two best tennis players, and the contest lived up to its hype. The match on the main Philippe Chatrier lasted for 1 hour, 51 minutes and was a roller-coaster ride for the fans. Kostyuk looked in control from the start and closed the first set comfortably by 6-3. However, the eighth seed fought back in the second set and won it handsomely by 6-2. The deciding set started with a nervous exchange of games, but Kostyuk elevated her game at the right time to clinch a memorable victory over Svitolina

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French Open: Elina Svitolina vs Marta Kostyuk
Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk reacts after winning the quarterfinal tennis match against Ukraine's Elina Svitolina at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard)
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French Open: Marta Kostyuk vs Elina Svitolina
Fans wear Ukranina flags after the quarterfinal tennis match between Ukraine's Elina Svitolina and Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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French Open 2026: Elina Svitolina vs Marta Kostyuk
Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk hugs Ukraine's Elina Svitolina after the quarterfinal tennis match at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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French Open 2026: Marta Kostyuk vs Elina Svitolina
Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk reacts after winning the quarterfinal tennis match against Ukraine's Elina Svitolina at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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French Open Tennis: Elina Svitolina vs Marta Kostyuk
Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk returns to Ukraine's Elina Svitolina during the quarterfinal tennis match at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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French Open Tennis: Marta Kostyuk vs Elina Svitolina
Ukraine's Elina Svitolina returns to Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk during the quarterfinal tennis match at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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French Open Tennis Championships: Elina Svitolina vs Marta Kostyuk
Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk reaches for the ball during the quarterfinal tennis match against Ukraine's Elina Svitolina at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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French Open Tennis Championships: Marta Kostyuk vs Elina Svitolina
Ukraine's Elina Svitolina returns to Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk during the quarterfinal tennis match at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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French Open Tennis Tournament: Elina Svitolina vs Marta Kostyuk
Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk returns to Ukraine's Elina Svitolina during the quarterfinal tennis match at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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French Open Tennis Tournament: Marta Kostyuk vs Elina Svitolina
Ukraine's Elina Svitolina returns to Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk during the quarterfinal tennis match at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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