Three Killed, Seven Houses Burnt in Suspected Militant Attack in Manipur’s Kangpokpi

Three civilians were killed and seven houses were burnt in a suspected militant attack in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district.
Kuki organisations alleged NSCN-IM and allied groups carried out the assault, though police have not officially commented yet.
The incident comes amid continuing ethnic tensions and sporadic violence in Manipur since the 2023 conflict.
Three people were killed and seven houses were burnt down in a suspected militant attack on Loibol Khullen village in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district early Friday, according to the Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM).
In a statement issued on June 5, KIM alleged that heavily armed cadres of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) and its alleged proxy outfit ZUF (K) attacked the village around 4 am.
The organisation claimed the assault killed three civilians, destroyed seven homes and caused extensive damage to civilian property.
The deceased were identified as Letkhongam Haokip, his wife Tinmary Haokip and Jangminlal Haokip, all residents of Loibol Khullen village.
According to the Kuki Students' Organisation (KSO), South West Sadar Hills, the victims were aged 34, 30 and 34 respectively.
Police had not issued an official statement on the incident at the time of filing this report.
KIM Condemns Attack, Seeks Probe
Condemning the violence, KIM described the attack as a “barbaric act” against unarmed civilians and said the killings and destruction of homes constituted a grave violation of human rights.
The organisation demanded an immediate investigation by the Government of India and security agencies and urged authorities to identify and arrest those responsible.
KIM also called for stronger security arrangements in vulnerable villages to prevent further attacks.
Ethnic Tensions Continue in Manipur
The attack comes amid continuing ethnic tensions in Manipur, where violence between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities has persisted since May 2023.
The conflict began after protests linked to the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe status and later escalated into widespread violence across several districts.
According to official and media estimates, more than 250 people have been killed and around 60,000 displaced since the unrest began.
Although large-scale clashes have reduced compared to the initial phase of the conflict, sporadic gun attacks, ambushes and armed confrontations continue to be reported from districts including Kangpokpi, Churachandpur and Imphal East.
Separately, the KSO South West Sadar Hills alleged that militants linked to VBIG, ZUF-Kamson and NSCN-IM were involved in the attack and accused Naga insurgent groups of targeting Kuki ancestral areas.
There was no immediate response from the NSCN-IM, ZUF (K) or other organisations named in the allegations.