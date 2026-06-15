Crowd Gathers Outside RIMS In Imphal After Injured Kuki Men Brought For Treatment

Three Kuki men injured in a firing incident in Kangpokpi were admitted to RIMS, Imphal.
Their arrival triggered protests, with a large crowd surrounding the hospital premises.
Security forces deployed tear gas and reinforced security to prevent further escalation.
Tensions in Manipur escalated dramatically on June 15 when a large crowd gathered outside the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal after three injured Kuki men were admitted for treatment following a firing incident in Kangpokpi district earlier that morning.
The episode highlighted the deep mistrust and fragile peace that continue to grip the state amid ongoing ethnic tensions.
According to security officials, the violence began around 6 a.m. in the area between Konsakhul, a Naga village, and Leilon Munlui, a Kuki-Zo village in Kangpokpi district. Reports indicated that firing occurred from both sides, leaving three people injured.
Because of the seriousness of their bullet wounds, the injured men were evacuated under security escort by the Army and the Central Reserve Police Force and taken to RIMS, one of the few medical institutions in the region equipped to handle such injuries.
News of their arrival quickly spread through Imphal, drawing protesters from different communities. Many among the gathering expressed anger over what they perceived as preferential treatment being extended to Kuki patients, especially amid continuing restrictions on movement and access faced by communities affected by the conflict. As the crowd grew larger, concerns mounted over the safety of the hospital, patients, and medical staff.
Security forces were deployed around the hospital complex to prevent the situation from spiraling out of control. When protesters attempted to press closer to the facility, personnel used tear gas to disperse sections of the crowd. Hospital gates were shut, and a heavy security presence remained in place throughout the afternoon. Despite these measures, hundreds continued to gather outside, underscoring the depth of public anger and mistrust.
The incident comes against the backdrop of renewed unrest in Manipur, where ethnic tensions involving Meitei, Kuki-Zo, and Naga communities have repeatedly flared since 2023. Recent violent incidents in several districts have further heightened fears and polarization, making even humanitarian actions such as medical treatment politically sensitive.
For many observers, the scenes outside RIMS served as a stark reminder that hospitals are often among the few remaining neutral spaces during conflict. Yet the events in Imphal showed how deeply the divisions have penetrated society, where even the treatment of wounded individuals can become a flashpoint in an already volatile environment.