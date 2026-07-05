Aryna Sabalenka Vs Naomi Osaka Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Top Seed Meets Japanese Star With QF Place At Stake

Aryna Sabalenka Vs Naomi Osaka Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Follow live score and play-by-play updates from the Wimbledon 2026 ladies' singles Round of 16 clash between world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and 14th seed Naomi Osaka on Centre Court, with a quarter-final spot at stake

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus celebrates her victory against Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia in their third round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday, July 3, 2026.

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus celebrates her victory against Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia in their third round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday, July 3, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Welcome to our live coverage of the Wimbledon 2026 ladies' singles fourth-round clash between world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and 14th seed Naomi Osaka on Centre Court, with a quarter-final spot at stake. Two of the biggest stars of their generation, both players have won four Grand Slam titles and reached world No. 1, yet their careers have taken remarkably different paths. Osaka won their first meeting at the 2018 US Open before going on to claim her maiden major, while Sabalenka had to wait longer for her Grand Slam breakthrough, eventually lifting the 2023 Australian Open title. After not facing each other again for almost eight years, they have already met three times in 2026, setting the stage for another blockbuster showdown as they battle for a place in the last eight at the All England Club.

LIVE UPDATES

5 Jul 2026, 07:15:04 pm IST Aryna Sabalenka Vs Naomi Osaka Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: H2H Osaka triumphed in their initial encounter at the US Open in 2018; however, Sabalenka has emerged victorious in all three matches they have contested this year, which includes victories on both hard court and clay surfaces. This upcoming match will mark their first meeting on grass.