India Vs England Live Score, 2nd T20I: Can Men In Blue Capitalise After A Promising Start In The Abandoned Opener?

India Vs England Live Score, 2nd T20I: Squads!
India: Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Harshit Rana, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suryansh Shedge, Prince Yadav, Washington Sundar, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prasidh Krishna
England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood, Saqib Mahmood, Jordan Cox, James Coles, Rehan Ahmed, Sonny Baker
India Vs England Live Score, 2nd T20I: Live Streaming!
The second T20I between England and India will be televised live in India on the Sony Sports Network TV channels. The live streaming of the match will be available on both the SonyLIV app and website as well as the JioHotstar app and website today.
India Vs England Live Score, 2nd T20I: Greetings!
Hello and Welcome to our live coverage of the second T20I between India and England from Old Trafford, Manchester. After rain washed out the series opener at Chester-le-Street, both teams return with plenty to play for as they look to seize the early advantage in this five-match contest. Stay tuned for live score updates.