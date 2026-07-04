India Vs England Live Score, 2nd T20I: Can Men In Blue Capitalise After A Promising Start In The Abandoned Opener?

India Vs England Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20I: After the rain-hit opener at Chester-le-Street, India and England meet in the second T20I at Old Trafford, Manchester, as both sides chase the first win of the five-match series

India Vs England Live Score, 2nd T20I: After the rain washed out the opening T20I at Chester-le-Street, India and England head to Old Trafford, Manchester, with the five-match series effectively starting from scratch. India will take confidence from posting a commanding 189/7 before the weather intervened, with Abhishek Sharma and captain Shreyas Iyer producing fluent half-centuries, while England's bowling attack, bolstered by the return of Jofra Archer and the inclusion of debutant Josh Tongue, looks significantly stronger for the second game. With Harry Brook eager to register his first win as England's white-ball captain and India aiming to bounce back from their recent Ireland series setback, another high-scoring contest could be on the cards if the Manchester weather stays clear. The result could provide early momentum in a fiercely contested series.

LIVE UPDATES

4 Jul 2026, 05:29:43 pm IST India Vs England Live Score, 2nd T20I: Squads! India: Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Harshit Rana, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suryansh Shedge, Prince Yadav, Washington Sundar, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prasidh Krishna England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood, Saqib Mahmood, Jordan Cox, James Coles, Rehan Ahmed, Sonny Baker

4 Jul 2026, 05:14:25 pm IST India Vs England Live Score, 2nd T20I: Live Streaming! The second T20I between England and India will be televised live in India on the Sony Sports Network TV channels. The live streaming of the match will be available on both the SonyLIV app and website as well as the JioHotstar app and website today.