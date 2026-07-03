Final Score Today: Ronaldo Keeps World Cup Dream Alive; Mbappe Backs Messi In Golden Boot Battle

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (7), joined by teammates, holds the jersey of the late Diogo Jota, who died last year, after the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Portugal and Croatia in Toronto, Thursday, July 2, 2026 Photo: (Sammy Kogan/The Canadian Press via AP)

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (7), joined by teammates, holds the jersey of the late Diogo Jota, who died last year, after the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Portugal and Croatia in Toronto, Thursday, July 2, 2026 Photo: (Sammy Kogan/The Canadian Press via AP)