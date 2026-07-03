Final Score Today: Ronaldo Keeps World Cup Dream Alive; Mbappe Backs Messi In Golden Boot Battle

Spain, Portugal and Switzerland book Round of 16 spots as the knockout stage reaches full swing
Ronaldo marches on while Luka Modrić's World Cup journey ends after Croatia's exit
Germany eye Klopp, Mahrez retires and Mbappé plays down Golden Boot race
For nearly two decades, Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric have defined an era of international football. On Thursday night in Toronto, their paths crossed one final time on the World Cup stage.
When the final whistle blew, Ronaldo walked towards another shot at football's greatest prize, while Modric stood applauding the Croatian supporters, perhaps knowing his extraordinary World Cup journey had reached its final destination.
Elsewhere, Spain finally announced themselves as genuine title contenders with a dominant display against Austria, while Switzerland once again proved why tournament football rewards discipline over flair by ending Algeria's spirited run.
Away from the action, Portugal's heartfelt tribute to the late Diogo Jota added an emotional touch to a day that celebrated football's past, present and future. As the Round of 32 is almost over with only few matches to be played, the World Cup shed half its contenders, and every remaining match now carries the weight of history.
Spain Hit Top Gear At The Perfect Time
Spain produced arguably their most complete performance of the tournament, brushing aside Austria 3-0 to book their place in the Round of 16 with authority.
After navigating the group stage without fully convincing, Luis de la Fuente's side finally found the rhythm that has made them one of Europe's most feared teams. Their midfield dictated possession from the outset, patiently stretching Austria before exploiting gaps with quick combinations and intelligent movement.
Austria entered the contest full of belief after an impressive group campaign but struggled to match Spain's technical quality. The European champions controlled both halves, limited Austria to very few meaningful opportunities and showed the defensive discipline that has quietly underpinned their tournament.
Perhaps the biggest takeaway was the ease with which Spain controlled the game. Their balance between possession, defensive organisation and attacking incision suggests they are peaking exactly when the knockout rounds demand perfection. With Portugal awaiting in the Round of 16, Spain now face their biggest examination yet.
Ronaldo Marches On, Modric Bows Out
Football rarely writes scripts more emotional than this.
Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric, two of the greatest players of the modern era, entered Toronto knowing only one would continue the World Cup journey.
Portugal eventually prevailed 2-1, but the final whistle belonged as much to Modric as it did to the winners.
Croatia once again demonstrated the resilience that has defined them across recent World Cups, refusing to be overawed despite Portugal's superior attacking depth. Roberto Martinez's men controlled large spells through Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva, yet Croatia repeatedly threatened through Luka Modrić's composure and experience.
Portugal eventually found the decisive breakthrough, ensuring Ronaldo's quest for the one major trophy still missing from his remarkable career remains alive.
For Modric, however, it may have been the final chapter of an extraordinary World Cup story. From inspiring Croatia to the 2018 final, collecting the Golden Ball in Russia, and helping his country finish third four years later, the midfield maestro leaves behind one of the greatest international careers football has witnessed.
Portugal now advance with renewed confidence into a mouth-watering Round of 16 clash against Spain, a fixture worthy of a final.
Swiss Precision Ends Algeria's Historic Run
Algeria arrived in the knockout rounds carrying the hopes of a nation after qualifying as one of the tournament's best third-placed teams.
Switzerland ensured the fairy tale ended there.
The Swiss once again demonstrated why they remain one of international football's most disciplined sides, combining defensive solidity with ruthless efficiency in a composed 2-0 victory.
Algeria enjoyed encouraging spells and attempted to unsettle Murat Yakin's side through quick transitions, but Switzerland rarely looked rattled. Their compact defensive shape frustrated the North Africans before clinical finishing settled the contest.
While Algeria exit with immense pride after reaching the Round of 32, Switzerland quietly continue doing what they have consistently done over recent tournaments, winning difficult matches through organisation, patience and tactical discipline.
The reward is a place in the Round of 16 and growing belief that another deep run may be within reach.
Eyes Now Turn To The Final Three Round Of 32 Battles
While the Round of 16 bracket is almost complete, three intriguing knockout ties remain before the tournament enters its next phase. Australia meet Egypt in Dallas, with the Socceroos chasing their first-ever World Cup knockout victory. Head coach Tony Popovic has backed his young side to make history, while Egypt could be boosted by the return of star forward Mohamed Salah after his recent hamstring concern.
Defending champions Argentina then take on tournament surprise package Cape Verde in Miami. Lionel Scaloni has warned against underestimating the World Cup debutants, whose fearless performances have already earned draws against Spain and Uruguay during their remarkable run.
The day's final fixture sees Colombia face Ghana in Kansas City, where Néstor Lorenzo's side will look to build on an impressive group-stage campaign against a disciplined Ghana outfit coached by former Colombia manager Carlos Queiroz, adding another fascinating subplot to the knockout contest.
Photo Of The Day
Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo stands at the centre of his teammates, holding up a No. 21 Portugal jersey in tribute to the late Diogo Jota following their FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 victory over Croatia in Toronto. Surrounded by players and coaching staff, the emotional moment transformed a night of celebration into one of remembrance, as Portugal honoured their former teammate with a heartfelt gesture before leaving the pitch.
Quote Of The Day: Golden Boot Can Wait, Says Mbappe
Despite taking his tally to six goals at the FIFA World Cup 2026, matching former Paris Saint-Germain teammate Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe insisted his focus remains firmly on France's pursuit of the trophy rather than individual accolades. The Real Madrid superstar played down talk of the Golden Boot race, saying team success takes precedence over personal milestones.
"No. No, no, no. I think the aim is to go as far as possible (at the World Cup). To make it to 19th July, to come back here and try to win it."
Mbappe also brushed aside comparisons with Messi, adding:
"Of course, the more goals you score, the higher you climb towards glory. But, on top of that, I am convinced that Leo is going to score more goals. So, I do not pay too much attention to that."
With France through to the Round of 16, Mbappe made it clear that lifting the World Cup matters far more than finishing as the tournament's top scorer.
Elsewhere | Germany Turn To Klopp; Mahrez Calls Time On International Career
Major changes are already underway away from the World Cup. Germany's surprise Round of 32 exit to Paraguay has resulted in Julian Nagelsmann stepping down as national team head coach after Die Mannschaft failed to reach the last 16 for a third consecutive World Cup.
The German Football Association has wasted little time in identifying a successor, with former Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp emerging as the frontrunner. Initial talks are expected in the coming days after Klopp reportedly indicated he would be open to returning to coaching, nearly two years after leaving Anfield.
Meanwhile, Riyad Mahrez has announced his retirement from international football following Algeria's 2-0 defeat to Switzerland. One of Algeria's greatest-ever players, Mahrez said representing his country had been the fulfilment of a childhood dream and that the time had come for a new generation to lead the national team forward.
His departure brings the curtain down on an international career that included the historic 2019 Africa Cup of Nations triumph, more than a decade of service, and countless memorable moments in Algerian colours.