Portugal Vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2026 In Pics: See Best Photos From Round Of 32 Clash At Toronto Stadium
Portugal Vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Match Gallery: Portugal face Croatia in a high-stakes FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash at BMO Field, currently known as Toronto Stadium for the tournament, on Friday, 3 July, with a place in the Round of 16 and a potential meeting with Spain on the line. Portugal, runners-up in Group K, are chasing their first-ever World Cup title and enter the knockout stage unbeaten in their last eight matches. Croatia, meanwhile, finished second in Group L and will look to continue their impressive record of deep World Cup runs after reaching the final in 2018 and finishing third in 2022. History favours the Selecao, who have won seven of the last 10 meetings between the two sides, setting the stage for a thrilling European showdown. Follow POR vs CRO action in pictures here.
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