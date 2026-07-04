Colombia Vs Ghana, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos From Round Of 32 Clash At Kansas City Stadium
Colombia Vs Ghana LIVE Match Gallery, FIFA World cup 2026: After an impressive group-stage campaign in which they topped their group and remained unbeaten, Néstor Lorenzo's disciplined Colombian side enters this knockout fixture as the favorites. Led by the creativity of captain James Rodríguez and the pace of Luis Díaz, Colombia have displayed a fine balance between defensive solidity and attacking sharpness throughout the tournament. Meanwhile, Ghana's "Black Stars" will be eager to prove their resilience after coming through a difficult group stage. Ghana are expected to absorb pressure and rely on quick transitions and collective team effort to challenge their opponents. This first-ever World Cup meeting between the two nations promises to be a fascinating tactical battle, with Colombia's possession-based approach going up against Ghana's speed and direct style of play
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