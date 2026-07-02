ENG Vs SA LIVE Score, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Semifinal: Spot In Final At Stake As Hosts Take On Dangerous Proteas

Shubham Banthia
Shubham Banthia
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England Vs South Africa LIVE Score, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Semifinal: Follow the live score and play-by-play updates of the second semifinal of the Women's T20 World Cup between hosts England and South Africa at the Kennington Oval, London on Thursday, July 2

England Vs South Africa LIVE Score, ICC Womens T20 World Cup Semifinal
ENG-W take on SA-W in the second semifinal of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 at the Kennington Oval Ground on Thursday, June 2. ICC
England Vs South Africa LIVE Score, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Semifinal: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the second semifinal of the Women's T20 World Cup between England and South Africa at the Kennington Oval Ground in London on Friday, July 2. Australia have already stormed into the final by thrashing West Indies in the first semifinal clash, and today's winner will meet the six-time champions on Sunday, July 5, at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground. The hosts, England, topped their group by winning all five matches and boast a strong record against the Proteas in T20Is, winning 23 of the 32 matches played between them. Meanwhile, South Africa, which was placed in the group of death, earned their place in the semis by winning four of their five group games. They have played in the last two finals of the T20 World Cup and will be looking at a third consecutive opportunity to fight for their maiden ICC trophy. Follow the live score and real-time updates of the match here.
LIVE UPDATES

ENG Vs SA LIVE Score, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Semifinal: Match Details

Match: England Vs South Africa Semifinal 2

Tournament: ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026

Venue: Kennington Oval, London

Date & Time: Thursday, July 2

ENG Vs SA LIVE Score, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Semifinal: Greetings

Hello cricket fans! We're back with the live coverage of the second semifinal of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 between England and South Africa at the Kennington Oval, London. Stay tuned for the live score and real-time updates of the match.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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