ENG Vs SA LIVE Score, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Semifinal: Spot In Final At Stake As Hosts Take On Dangerous Proteas

England Vs South Africa LIVE Score, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Semifinal: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the second semifinal of the Women's T20 World Cup between England and South Africa at the Kennington Oval Ground in London on Friday, July 2. Australia have already stormed into the final by thrashing West Indies in the first semifinal clash, and today's winner will meet the six-time champions on Sunday, July 5, at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground. The hosts, England, topped their group by winning all five matches and boast a strong record against the Proteas in T20Is, winning 23 of the 32 matches played between them. Meanwhile, South Africa, which was placed in the group of death, earned their place in the semis by winning four of their five group games. They have played in the last two finals of the T20 World Cup and will be looking at a third consecutive opportunity to fight for their maiden ICC trophy. Follow the live score and real-time updates of the match here.

LIVE UPDATES

2 Jul 2026, 10:15:18 pm IST ENG Vs SA LIVE Score, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Semifinal: Match Details Match: England Vs South Africa Semifinal 2 Tournament: ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Venue: Kennington Oval, London Date & Time: Thursday, July 2