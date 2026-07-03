Djokovic Vs Rinderknech LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Serbian Star Eyes Place In Round Four

Arthur Rinderknech Vs Novak Djokovic Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Game On
Game On!
The highly anticipated third-round clash is underway on Centre Court as Novak Djokovic and Arthur Rinderknech begin their battle for a place in the fourth round of Wimbledon 2026. All eyes are on the seven-time champion as he looks to continue his title charge, while the Frenchman aims to pull off one of the biggest upsets of the tournament. Stay tuned for point-by-point updates.
Arthur Rinderknech Vs Novak Djokovic Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Preview
Novak Djokovic heads into the third round in dominant form after overcoming Wu Yibing in the opening round and brushing aside Stefanos Tsitsipas in four sets. The Serbian legend, chasing a record-extending eighth Wimbledon title, has once again looked composed on grass, relying on his trademark consistency, flawless movement and remarkable ability to raise his game in crucial moments. Every victory edges the 39-year-old closer to another Grand Slam milestone.
Arthur Rinderknech, meanwhile, has enjoyed an impressive run to the third round with his aggressive baseline game and booming serve. The Frenchman will need to produce the performance of his career to trouble Djokovic, whose experience on Centre Court remains unmatched. While Rinderknech possesses the firepower to test the Serbian, Djokovic's superior return game, tactical awareness and championship pedigree make him the overwhelming favourite to advance to the fourth round of Wimbledon 2026.
Arthur Rinderknech Vs Novak Djokovic Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Welcome
Hello tennis fans! Welcome to the live coverage of round 3 match between Novak Djokovic and Arthur Rinderknech at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on Friday, July 3. Stay tuned for the live score and real-time updates of the match.