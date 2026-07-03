Djokovic Vs Rinderknech LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Serbian Star Eyes Place In Round Four

Novak Djokovic Vs Arthur Rinderknech LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Check out the live score and play-by-play updates of the round 3 clash between Serbia's Djokovic and France's Rinderknech on the Centre Court at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on Friday, July 3

Novak Djokovic of Serbia speaks to the public after his victory against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in their second round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 1, 2026.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia speaks to the public after his victory against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in their second round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga

Welcome to our live coverage from the Centre Court at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, where Novak Djokovic takes on Arthur Rinderknech in a blockbuster third-round clash at the 2026 Wimbledon Championships. The seven-time Wimbledon champion has looked in commanding form so far, defeating Wu Yibing in the opening round before dispatching Stefanos Tsitsipas in four sets to book his place in the last 32. The Serbian great now sets his sights on another step towards a record-extending Wimbledon triumph. Standing across the net is Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech, who has impressed with his powerful serving and fearless baseline game to reach the third round. The 31-year-old knows he faces the toughest challenge in men's tennis, with Djokovic boasting one of the greatest records in Wimbledon history. While Rinderknech will hope his aggressive style can trouble the Serbian, Djokovic's experience, consistency and remarkable movement on grass make him the overwhelming favourite to reach the fourth round. Follow Novak Djokovic vs Arthur Rinderknech LIVE updates, point-by-point coverage and key moments from Centre Court.

LIVE UPDATES

3 Jul 2026, 06:21:10 pm IST Arthur Rinderknech Vs Novak Djokovic Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Game On Game On! The highly anticipated third-round clash is underway on Centre Court as Novak Djokovic and Arthur Rinderknech begin their battle for a place in the fourth round of Wimbledon 2026. All eyes are on the seven-time champion as he looks to continue his title charge, while the Frenchman aims to pull off one of the biggest upsets of the tournament. Stay tuned for point-by-point updates.

3 Jul 2026, 06:19:02 pm IST Arthur Rinderknech Vs Novak Djokovic Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Preview Novak Djokovic heads into the third round in dominant form after overcoming Wu Yibing in the opening round and brushing aside Stefanos Tsitsipas in four sets. The Serbian legend, chasing a record-extending eighth Wimbledon title, has once again looked composed on grass, relying on his trademark consistency, flawless movement and remarkable ability to raise his game in crucial moments. Every victory edges the 39-year-old closer to another Grand Slam milestone. Arthur Rinderknech, meanwhile, has enjoyed an impressive run to the third round with his aggressive baseline game and booming serve. The Frenchman will need to produce the performance of his career to trouble Djokovic, whose experience on Centre Court remains unmatched. While Rinderknech possesses the firepower to test the Serbian, Djokovic's superior return game, tactical awareness and championship pedigree make him the overwhelming favourite to advance to the fourth round of Wimbledon 2026.