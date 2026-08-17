Ravindra Jadeja Becomes 5th Indian To Pick 350 Test Wickets, Joins Club Of Legendary All-Rounders

Ravindra Jadeja becomes the fifth Indian to reach 350 Test wickets
Jadeja is now third among left-arm spinners, behind Rangana Herath and Daniel Vettori
He joins Kapil Dev, Ian Botham and Vettori in the 4,000-run, 350-wicket Test club
Ravindra Jadeja added another landmark to his remarkable Test career on Monday, becoming only the fifth Indian bowler to claim 350 wickets in the format. The left-arm spinner reached the milestone during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle when he dismissed Keshara Nuwantha for two, taking his tally to 350.
The wicket also came at a crucial stage, with Sri Lanka slipping to 243/7 after India had already broken the resistance of Niroshan Dickwella and Sonal Dinusha. Jadeja entered the Test with 348 wickets from 89 matches and needed just two scalps to reach the landmark.
Jadeja Joins India’s 350-Wicket Elite
Jadeja now sits fifth on India’s all-time Test wicket-takers’ list, behind four legendary names. Anil Kumble leads the way with 619 wickets, followed by Ravichandran Ashwin with 537, Kapil Dev with 434 and Harbhajan Singh with 417. Jadeja’s achievement is particularly significant because he is the first Indian left-arm spinner to reach 350 Test wickets.
Among left-arm spinners worldwide, Jadeja is now third on the Test wicket list. Only Sri Lanka’s Rangana Herath, with 433 wickets, and New Zealand’s Daniel Vettori, with 362, are ahead of him.
England great Derek Underwood finished with 297 wickets, while Bangladesh’s Taijul Islam is next with 271. Jadeja’s career bowling average of around 25 also underlines the consistency behind the milestone.
The Rare All-Rounder Double
What makes Jadeja’s achievement even more remarkable is what he has accomplished with the bat. He had already crossed 4,000 Test runs in 2025, joining Kapil Dev, Ian Botham and Daniel Vettori in an exclusive group of players with 4,000-plus runs and 300-plus wickets. With the 350th wicket, Jadeja now becomes the fourth cricketer in Test history to combine at least 4,000 runs with 350 wickets.
Kapil finished with 5,248 runs and 434 wickets, Botham had 5,200 runs and 383 wickets, while Vettori amassed 4,531 runs and 362 wickets. Jadeja reached the 350-wicket mark in his 90th Test, making him the fastest of the four to achieve the 4,000-run and 350-wicket double.
At 37, Jadeja continues to provide India with the rare combination of a frontline spinner, dependable lower-order batter and elite fielder. His latest milestone further strengthens his case as one of India’s finest Test all-rounders.