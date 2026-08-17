Ravindra Jadeja Becomes 5th Indian To Pick 350 Test Wickets, Joins Club Of Legendary All-Rounders

What makes Jadeja’s achievement even more remarkable is what he has accomplished with the bat. He had already crossed 4,000 Test runs in 2025, joining Kapil Dev, Ian Botham and Daniel Vettori in an exclusive group of players with 4,000-plus runs and 300-plus wickets. With the 350th wicket, Jadeja now becomes the fourth cricketer in Test history to combine at least 4,000 runs with 350 wickets.