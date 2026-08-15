Why Revanth Reddy’s 'Rafale' Remarks On Minority Students Have Sparked A Row

Revanth Reddy’s ‘Rafale’ remark on minority students triggered political controversy.
He also linked minority households to Telangana’s free electricity welfare scheme.
BJP accused the Congress government of appeasement and discriminatory governance.
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has triggered a political row after he said that the students from the minority communities might have the technical ability but they lack they struggle to remember academic lessons from books.
Reddy made the comments while addressing the Minorities Excellence Summit at Adivasi Bhavan in Hyderabad’s Banjara Hills on Thursday, August 13. During the event, he spoke about education, skills, welfare programmes and the representation of minorities.
“Students from the minority communities can dismantle and reassemble Rafale [aircraft] but cannot remember lessons from a book,” Reddy said.
He also described children from minority communities as “skilled labourers” while speaking about their abilities and opportunities.
What Did Reddy Say About Minority Students?
During his address, the chief minister contrasted practical skills with conventional academic learning while discussing minority youth.
He also said members of minority communities should be encouraged to become teachers and contribute more broadly to the country.
The Rafale remark subsequently became one of the main points of political criticism following the event.
Old City Electricity Remarks Draw BJP Attack
Reddy also referred to allegations that residents in Hyderabad’s Old City do not pay electricity bills or are involved in power theft.
He said such allegations had been raised by some legislators and defended the state government’s Gruha Jyothi scheme, under which eligible households consuming up to 200 units of electricity a month receive free power.
“Today I want say that with confidence 200 units of electricity that the Congress government in Telangana is giving for free is more useful for our brothers and sisters of minority communities,” he said.
The chief minister also cited schemes such as Shaadi Mubarak, Kalyana Lakshmi, Maha Lakshmi, Rythu Bharosa and Indiramma Indlu while outlining his government’s welfare measures.
‘Hindus And Muslims Are My Two Eyes’
Reddy said his government was committed to extending welfare benefits without religious discrimination.
“For me, Hindus and Muslims are not different. They are like my two eyes. Our government is working to ensure that Muslims get the same benefits as Hindus,” he said.
He also referred to earlier Congress initiatives for minorities, including the 4 per cent reservation introduced under a previous Congress government.
Reddy further alleged that some groups were attempting to portray minorities as “anti-India”.
BJP Accuses Congress Of Appeasement
Telangana BJP secretary Tulla Veerender Goud criticised Reddy’s remarks, particularly those concerning electricity dues, and accused the Congress government of appeasement politics.
“If you cannot enforce the law, step down. But do not surrender!” Goud said in a post on X.
“Giving free electricity in the name of schemes simply because bills are not being paid is unconstitutional,” he added.
Goud also questioned the chief minister’s approach towards one community and said, “If Congress means Muslims and Muslims mean Congress, then are you Revanth Reddy or Revanth Uddin?”
“As Chief Minister, govern without discrimination,” he said, adding, “Surrendering to one particular community is not governance.”