Rajya Sabha Polls: BJP Fields Rukmini Mallick In Bengal, Dinesh Arya In Uttarakhand

The BJP has named Rukmini Mallick for the West Bengal Rajya Sabha bypoll and Dinesh Arya for the Uttarakhand seat.
Polling for 12 Rajya Sabha seats across Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal will be held on October 16.
The BJP on Sunday announced Rukmini Mallick as its candidate for the Rajya Sabha by-election in West Bengal and Dinesh Arya for the biennial election to the Upper House from Uttarakhand.
The party said the names had been approved by its central election committee.
Polling for 12 Rajya Sabha seats across Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal will be held on October 16. The elections include biennial polls to 10 seats in Uttar Pradesh and one in Uttarakhand, along with a by-election to one seat in West Bengal.
In Uttar Pradesh, the terms of nine sitting Rajya Sabha members will end on November 25. They include Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav, Union ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and Banwari Lal Verma, and BJP leaders Arun Singh, Geeta Shakya, Neeraj Shekhar, Brij Lal and Seema Dwivedi. The term of BSP member Ramji Gautam will also end on the same date.
The state's tenth seat fell vacant on September 11 following the end of former BJP MP Dinesh Sharma's tenure. In Uttarakhand, BJP MP Naresh Bansal's term will end on November 25.
The West Bengal by-election was necessitated by the resignation of then Trinamool Congress MP Rukmini Mallick on July 16.