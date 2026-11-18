#WATCH | Gorakhpur, UP: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav says, "...They (BJP) have a new slogan 'Radhe Radhe Kamal Khila De'. It means that the 'Lotus' is now wilting. They themselves are admitting that 'Lotus' has wilted. Once a flower has wilted, it doesn't blossom back. This is not seen in nature; this is unnatural. So, their slogan is an admission by them that their 'Lotus' has wilted..."