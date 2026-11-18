Akhilesh Yadav received a bulldozer welcome in Yogi Adityanath's Gorakhpur ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.
Leading a 20-km PDA Rath Yatra, Yadav predicted a 'zero out of nine' for BJP.
His visit drew sharp reactions from Deputy CM Keshav Maurya and BJP chief Pankaj Chaudhary.
Wednesday's grand bulldozer welcome for Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav in Gorakhpur, the home turf of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, came as a surprise to many. Adityanath is also sometimes referred to as 'Bulldozer Baba' by his supporters.
The welcome marked a political show of strength by the SP ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, as Yadav went on to lead a nearly 20-km-long 'PDA Rath Yatra' from Gorakhpur Airport to Chauri Chaura.
The use of bulldozers to welcome the SP chief carried a political message, given their association with the Adityanath government, which has frequently used the machines to demolish properties belonging to alleged criminals and mafias.
Akhilesh Yadav Targets BJP, Predicts 'Zero Out Of Nine'
Addressing supporters during the roadshow, Yadav predicted a sweeping defeat for the BJP in Gorakhpur in the upcoming Assembly elections.
“Seeing the huge crowds that turned out for our roadshow in Gorakhpur, people are saying, ‘Someone’s stronghold is in trouble!’ This time, the people of Gorakhpur will give the BJP a ‘zero out of nine’. The united ‘PDA’ community across the entire Gorakhpur division will wipe the floor with the supremacists. This call from Gorakhpur will bring down arrogance,” he wrote on X.
The reference was to the BJP's victory in all nine Assembly constituencies under the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.
The SP chief also targeted the state government over the closure of primary schools and alleged that it had affected education and employment opportunities. He claimed that around 26,000 primary schools had been shut down in Uttar Pradesh over the past decade, including approximately 500 in Gorakhpur.
Yadav further alleged that efforts had been made to delete around 31,000 votes and said the SP had worked towards increasing its support base by 27,000 votes in every Assembly constituency through its PDA outreach.
He also criticised the BJP's slogan, ‘Radhe Radhe Kamal Khila De’, saying it indicated that the party's political fortunes were declining.
'Fake Sanatani': Yadav Targets Keshav Maurya
Yadav also hit back at Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya after the latter challenged him to work towards building a grand temple at the birthplace of Lord Krishna in Mathura.
Maurya had accused the SP chief of being an enemy of the poor, backward communities and Dalits, and said he should visit Mathura instead of Ayodhya.
Responding to the remarks, Yadav called Maurya a “fake Sanatani”.
The SP chief also invoked Gorakhnath, saying the teachings of Gorakhnath Ji had guided society in the right direction. However, he questioned those occupying the religious seat associated with the Nath tradition, saying a true saint or yogi should consider the suffering of others as their own.
BJP's Counterattack
The BJP responded sharply to Yadav's roadshow and his claims about the party's electoral prospects.
Maurya dismissed the PDA Rath Yatra as an attempt to mislead backward communities and Dalits, describing it as a political exercise without public support.
He said the SP's political future was bleak, regardless of whether it organised rallies in Gorakhpur, Saifai or Lucknow. Maurya also predicted that the party's bicycle symbol would suffer a setback in the elections.
Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary called on Yadav to undertake a ‘Pashchatap Yatra’ (repentance march) over the SP government's tenure from 2012 to 2017.
Chaudhary accused the previous SP government of corruption, instigating communal riots and creating an atmosphere in which women felt unsafe. He said Yadav should visit households and apologise for what his government had allegedly done, adding that people would still not forgive the party.