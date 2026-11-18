Samajwadi Party and Congress are preparing to begin seat-sharing talks for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections
The opening offer is likely to be around 24 seats for Congress, based on its 2022 assembly poll performance
Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav spoke in Delhi on the sidelines of Sonia Gandhi’s book launch, clearing confusion over the talks
The Samajwadi Party and the Congress are preparing to begin seat-sharing talks for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, with The Times of India reporting that Akhilesh Yadav’s party may open their offer with around 24 seats for the Congress. The proposal reportedly reflects the Congress’s performance in the 2022 assembly polls where the grand old party won just 2 seats.
The opening position underlines the gap the two INDIA bloc allies may have to bridge. Both parties have signalled that they want to contest together, but the distribution of constituencies is likely to test that understanding with Yadav earlier hinting that the Congress wanted to contest 181 seats, a far cry from the 24 the SP is reportedly offering them.
The SP enters the talks as the principal opposition force in Uttar Pradesh giving the party a stronger hand as negotiations begin, even as the Congress looks for a larger share than the initial offer suggests.
Seat Offer Details
The first round of talks will likely centre on past vote numbers. The report stated that the opening offer is based on constituencies where Congress candidates crossed 20,000 votes in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. That performance metric is expected to shape the first formal exchange between the two sides.
The report also identified that discussions are likely to begin with 21 constituencies where the Congress fulfilled the criteria. Four more seats, where its candidates came close to the 20,000 mark, could also enter the talks.
The SP is expected to hold on to seats represented by its sitting MLAs. To make room for those constituencies, the parties may look at seats where Congress candidates secured between 10,000 and 20,000 votes in 2022. This is in stark contrast to the reported Congress demand which included a number of seats currently held by sitting SP MLAs.
Leaders Clear Talks
Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav spoke on the sidelines of Sonia Gandhi’s book launch in Delhi on Monday, the report said. The exchange reportedly helped remove confusion over the proposed seat-sharing exercise.
It added that Rahul Gandhi learnt that neither Akhilesh Yadav nor SP office-bearers had been informed about a November 17 meeting on the issue. The SP had also not formed a team to represent it in the negotiations.
The two leaders then agreed to formally authorise party functionaries to start the talks. Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee working president Imran Masood confirmed that the party’s senior leadership had spoken to Akhilesh Yadav. “The SP chief has shared a ‘draft’ with our top leadership. We will make full preparations based on this draft," Masood said, according to the report.
The Congress’ earlier stance of a higher seat number may now be softening. While chairing a meeting of Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee office-bearers and senior leaders in New Delhi on Monday, Rahul Gandhi described the SP as an important alliance partner.
He also backed the test of candidate “winnability” to decide which party should contest a constituency.