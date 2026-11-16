Punjab Assembly Polls 2027: BJP-SAD Seat Deal Near; 47-48 Seats Likely For Saffron Party

BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal are close to a seat-sharing pact for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.
The BJP is likely to contest 47-48 of Punjab’s 117 seats, a sharp rise from 23 seats in 2017.
An announcement on the alliance is likely around Guru Nanak Jayanti.
The Bharatiya Janata Party and the Shiromani Akali Dal are close to sealing a seat-sharing pact for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, with an announcement likely around Guru Nanak Jayanti withthe BJP likely to fight 47-48 of Punjab’s 117 seats, a CNN-News18 report stated.
That would sharply raise the BJP’s share from the last time the two parties contested together with a few issues still needing to be settled, but the two sides could close the deal soon.
The earlier arrangement gave the BJP a far smaller role. In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, the SAD contested 94 seats while the BJP got 23.
The two parties fought elections together and shared power for nearly 24 years. Their alliance broke on September 26, 2020, after differences over the Centre’s farm laws, which were later repealed.
Since that split, the BJP has tried to widen its own political base in Punjab. A larger seat share now would reflect that push.
Badal Reaches Out
The report stated citing sources, that SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal made several overtures to the BJP’s top leadership in recent months.
The BJP did not respond quickly and kept its distance before engaging with the Akali Dal’s effort to revive the tie-up. "The Akalis are approaching a decade of being out of power in Punjab. They cannot afford to remain out of power for another five years. It's a question of their political survival. The BJP took time to react to gain the bargaining chip," a BJP source told News18.
That account points to hard bargaining by the BJP as talks moved ahead. It also shows the pressure on the SAD as it looks for a route back to power.
Punjab BJP Split
Talks are moving towards a conclusion with Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil expected to visit Punjab on November 17 and hold meetings as negotiations advance.
But the proposed alliance has run into resistance inside the Punjab BJP. Senior party leader and National Commission for Minorities Chairman Harjit Grewal has openly objected to reuniting with the SAD.
"There are some BJP leaders who are in favour of an alliance. But there are the old guard who have been with the party for forty-fifty years and are against it. These two schools of thought are there. I believe governments come and go, but nationalist ideology must flourish in Punjab," Grewal said.
He repeated that stand in comments to News18 and argued that the party should contest on its own across the state. "I stand by every word I said. Why should I go back on it? As far as I am concerned, we are preparing to fight for all 117 seats of Punjab. I am returning from a meeting tonight. For me, BJP is fighting all 117 seats," he said.
Amit Shah’s remarks last month added to the buzz around a possible reunion. Speaking in Delhi in late October, the Union home minister attacked the Aam Aadmi Party government over the drug trade in Punjab.
"I was in Punjab only the day before. The way drug trade has flourished under the Aam Aadmi Party government there, people have decided that there will be an NDA government in the state in 2027," Shah told AP.
His use of "NDA government" rather than "BJP government" has fuelled fresh speculation that the BJP and SAD may fight the next Punjab election together.