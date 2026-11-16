ENG Vs AUS 2nd ODI: List Of Records Broken During England's Historic Win In Adelaide

England defeated Australia by 135 runs in the second ODI to level the series 1-1
Tom Banton smashed 121 off 99 balls, while Joe Root and Jordan Cox scored half-centuries
Gus Atkinson claimed four wickets as Australia were bowled out for 220
England produced a stunning comeback in the second ODI against Australia, registering a massive 135-run victory at the Adelaide Oval on November 15. After suffering a seven-wicket defeat in the series opener in Perth, the visitors bounced back with a sensational batting performance to post 355/6 in their 50 overs.
Tom Banton led the charge with a brilliant century, while Joe Root, Jordan Cox and Will Jacks also made valuable contributions. England's impressive performance not only levelled the three-match series but also saw them rewrite several ODI records on Australian soil.
Tom Banton's Century Powers England to Record Total
England's batting unit delivered a completely different performance after struggling in the opening ODI. Tom Banton was the standout performer, smashing 121 off 99 deliveries, including 12 boundaries and four sixes. He received excellent support from Joe Root, who scored 62 off 68 balls, as the duo stitched together a 137-run partnership for the second wicket.
Jordan Cox continued the momentum with a quickfire 67 off 49 deliveries, while Will Jacks remained unbeaten on 54 from 40 balls. Their contributions helped England finish with 355/6, registering their highest-ever ODI total in Australia.
The visitors also became the first team to score more than 350 runs in an ODI at the Adelaide Oval, underlining the dominance of their batting performance.
Gus Atkinson's Four-Wicket Haul Destroys Australia's Chase
England carried their batting momentum into the second innings, with Gus Atkinson delivering a match-winning performance with the ball. Australia suffered a disastrous start, losing four wickets for just 29 runs as Atkinson removed Travis Head, Cooper Connolly and Josh Inglis, while Sonny Baker dismissed Mitchell Marsh.
Matt Renshaw and Cameron Green attempted to revive Australia's innings with a 98-run partnership. Both batters scored half-centuries, with Renshaw making 63 off 74 deliveries and Green adding 64 off 82 balls. However, Liam Dawson dismissed both set batters before Sam Curran picked up two wickets in consecutive deliveries.
Atkinson eventually finished with figures of 4/28, as Australia were bowled out for 220 in 44.3 overs.
Records Broken During England vs Australia 2nd ODI
England's Highest ODI Totals in Australia
|Rank
|Score
|Opposition
|Ground
|Match Date
|Result
|1
|355/6 (50 overs)
|Australia
|Adelaide
|Nov 15, 2026
|Won
|2
|333/6 (50 overs)
|Australia
|Sydney
|Feb 2, 2011
|Lost
|3
|316/8 (50 overs)
|Australia
|Perth (WACA)
|Jan 24, 2014
|Won
|4
|308/5 (48.5 overs)
|Australia
|Melbourne
|Jan 14, 2018
|Won
|5
|303/8 (50 overs)
|Australia
|Hobart
|Jan 23, 2015
|Lost
|6
|302/3 (50 overs)
|Sri Lanka
|Adelaide
|Jan 23, 1999
|Lost
|7
|302/6 (50 overs)
|Australia
|Sydney
|Jan 21, 2018
|Won
|8
|300/8 (50 overs)
|Australia
|Brisbane
|Jan 17, 2024
|Lost
|9
|299/8 (50 overs)
|Australia
|Adelaide
|Jan 26, 2011
|Won
|10
|296/5 (50 overs)
|New Zealand
|Adelaide
|Jan 29, 1983
|Lost
England's Biggest ODI Victories in Australia
|Rank
|Winning Margin
|Opposition
|Venue
|Date
|1
|135 runs
|Australia
|Adelaide
|Nov 15, 2026
|2
|128 runs
|Sri Lanka
|Perth (WACA)
|Jan 29, 1999
|3
|106 runs
|Sri Lanka
|Ballarat
|Mar 9, 1992
|4
|98 runs
|Australia
|Sydney
|Jan 26, 1983
|5
|95 runs
|Sri Lanka
|Perth (WACA)
|Dec 20, 2002
|6
|92 runs
|Australia
|Sydney
|Feb 2, 2007
|7
|89 runs
|West Indies
|Adelaide
|Jan 24, 1987
|8
|72 runs
|Australia
|Sydney
|Dec 11, 1979
|9
|57 runs
|Australia
|Perth (WACA)
|Jan 24, 2014
|10
|54 runs
|New Zealand
|Brisbane
|Jan 15, 1983
|11
|43 runs
|Sri Lanka
|Brisbane
|Dec 17, 2002
England's Biggest ODI Wins by Runs Margin
|Rank
|Victory Margin
|Ground
|Match Date
|1
|242 runs
|Nottingham
|Jun 19, 2018
|2
|186 runs
|Lord's
|Sep 27, 2024
|3
|135 runs
|Adelaide
|Nov 15, 2026
|4
|101 runs
|Birmingham
|Jun 4, 1977
|5
|98 runs
|Sydney
|Jan 26, 1983
|6
|95 runs
|Manchester
|May 25, 1989
|7
|93 runs
|Manchester
|Sep 8, 2015
|8
|92 runs
|Sydney
|Feb 2, 2007
England vs Australia 3rd ODI to Decide Series
With the series level at 1-1, both teams will now travel to Hobart for the series decider. The third ODI will be played at Ninja Stadium on November 18.
England will enter the contest with considerable confidence after their emphatic victory in Adelaide. Meanwhile, Australia will look to bounce back after their batting collapse and reclaim the advantage in front of their home supporters.