ENG Vs AUS 2nd ODI: List Of Records Broken During England's Historic Win In Adelaide

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
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England defeated Australia by 135 runs in the second ODI in Adelaide, with Tom Banton's century and Gus Atkinson's four-wicket haul helping level the three-match series 1-1

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List Of Records Broken During Englands Historic Win In Adelaide
England's Joe Root, front center, celebrates taking a catch from Sonny Baker during the second one-day international cricket match between Australia and England in Adelaide, Australia Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 Photo: (Matt Turner/AAP Image via AP)
Summary of this article

  • England defeated Australia by 135 runs in the second ODI to level the series 1-1

  • Tom Banton smashed 121 off 99 balls, while Joe Root and Jordan Cox scored half-centuries

  • Gus Atkinson claimed four wickets as Australia were bowled out for 220

England produced a stunning comeback in the second ODI against Australia, registering a massive 135-run victory at the Adelaide Oval on November 15. After suffering a seven-wicket defeat in the series opener in Perth, the visitors bounced back with a sensational batting performance to post 355/6 in their 50 overs.

Tom Banton led the charge with a brilliant century, while Joe Root, Jordan Cox and Will Jacks also made valuable contributions. England's impressive performance not only levelled the three-match series but also saw them rewrite several ODI records on Australian soil.

Tom Banton's Century Powers England to Record Total

England's batting unit delivered a completely different performance after struggling in the opening ODI. Tom Banton was the standout performer, smashing 121 off 99 deliveries, including 12 boundaries and four sixes. He received excellent support from Joe Root, who scored 62 off 68 balls, as the duo stitched together a 137-run partnership for the second wicket.

Jordan Cox continued the momentum with a quickfire 67 off 49 deliveries, while Will Jacks remained unbeaten on 54 from 40 balls. Their contributions helped England finish with 355/6, registering their highest-ever ODI total in Australia.

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The visitors also became the first team to score more than 350 runs in an ODI at the Adelaide Oval, underlining the dominance of their batting performance.

Gus Atkinson's Four-Wicket Haul Destroys Australia's Chase

England carried their batting momentum into the second innings, with Gus Atkinson delivering a match-winning performance with the ball. Australia suffered a disastrous start, losing four wickets for just 29 runs as Atkinson removed Travis Head, Cooper Connolly and Josh Inglis, while Sonny Baker dismissed Mitchell Marsh.

Matt Renshaw and Cameron Green attempted to revive Australia's innings with a 98-run partnership. Both batters scored half-centuries, with Renshaw making 63 off 74 deliveries and Green adding 64 off 82 balls. However, Liam Dawson dismissed both set batters before Sam Curran picked up two wickets in consecutive deliveries.

Atkinson eventually finished with figures of 4/28, as Australia were bowled out for 220 in 44.3 overs.

Records Broken During England vs Australia 2nd ODI

England's Highest ODI Totals in Australia

RankScoreOppositionGroundMatch DateResult
1355/6 (50 overs)AustraliaAdelaideNov 15, 2026Won
2333/6 (50 overs)AustraliaSydneyFeb 2, 2011Lost
3316/8 (50 overs)AustraliaPerth (WACA)Jan 24, 2014Won
4308/5 (48.5 overs)AustraliaMelbourneJan 14, 2018Won
5303/8 (50 overs)AustraliaHobartJan 23, 2015Lost
6302/3 (50 overs)Sri LankaAdelaideJan 23, 1999Lost
7302/6 (50 overs)AustraliaSydneyJan 21, 2018Won
8300/8 (50 overs)AustraliaBrisbaneJan 17, 2024Lost
9299/8 (50 overs)AustraliaAdelaideJan 26, 2011Won
10296/5 (50 overs)New ZealandAdelaideJan 29, 1983Lost

England's Biggest ODI Victories in Australia

RankWinning MarginOppositionVenueDate
1135 runsAustraliaAdelaideNov 15, 2026
2128 runsSri LankaPerth (WACA)Jan 29, 1999
3106 runsSri LankaBallaratMar 9, 1992
498 runsAustraliaSydneyJan 26, 1983
595 runsSri LankaPerth (WACA)Dec 20, 2002
692 runsAustraliaSydneyFeb 2, 2007
789 runsWest IndiesAdelaideJan 24, 1987
872 runsAustraliaSydneyDec 11, 1979
957 runsAustraliaPerth (WACA)Jan 24, 2014
1054 runsNew ZealandBrisbaneJan 15, 1983
1143 runsSri LankaBrisbaneDec 17, 2002

England's Biggest ODI Wins by Runs Margin

RankVictory MarginGroundMatch Date
1242 runsNottinghamJun 19, 2018
2186 runsLord'sSep 27, 2024
3135 runsAdelaideNov 15, 2026
4101 runsBirminghamJun 4, 1977
598 runsSydneyJan 26, 1983
695 runsManchesterMay 25, 1989
793 runsManchesterSep 8, 2015
892 runsSydneyFeb 2, 2007

England vs Australia 3rd ODI to Decide Series

With the series level at 1-1, both teams will now travel to Hobart for the series decider. The third ODI will be played at Ninja Stadium on November 18.

England will enter the contest with considerable confidence after their emphatic victory in Adelaide. Meanwhile, Australia will look to bounce back after their batting collapse and reclaim the advantage in front of their home supporters.

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