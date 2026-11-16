‘I Should Never Have Bought...’: Faf Du Plessis' Hilarious Admission About Kohli

Faf du Plessis revealed that Virat Kohli influenced his interest in expensive luxury watches
Du Plessis called Kohli the most expensive relationship of his life
The former RCB captain opened up about the pressure of replacing Kohli as skipper
The bond between Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis goes beyond their shared experiences on the cricket field. While the two enjoyed a strong professional relationship at Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), their friendship also influenced their personal lives in unexpected ways.
Du Plessis recently opened up about how Kohli introduced him to the world of luxury watches, turning him into an enthusiast who now finds it difficult to resist expensive timepieces. The former South Africa captain also reflected on the challenges of succeeding Kohli as RCB skipper and how the Indian superstar supported him throughout his leadership stint.
Virat Kohli Made Faf du Plessis Develop an Expensive Hobby
Du Plessis revealed that Kohli played a major role in developing his interest in luxury watches. What started as an influence from his RCB teammate eventually became an expensive passion for the former South African skipper.
"So I've said this to him, and I've said this publicly: the most expensive relationship of my life has been him. Because he's made me buy watches that I should have never, ever, ever bought," du Plessis said in a conversation with ESPNcricinfo.
The 41-year-old further admitted that Kohli's influence had completely changed his shopping preferences over the years.
"Three years later, I've become the biggest watch guy. And now everyone is saying to me, how do you spend that much money on a watch?" he added.
Faf du Plessis Opens Up on Pressure of Replacing Virat Kohli as RCB Captain
Du Plessis took over RCB's captaincy from Kohli ahead of the 2022 IPL season and remained in the role until 2024. However, replacing one of the franchise's most popular players was never going to be an easy assignment. The South African revealed that even a single defeat could bring demands from supporters for Kohli to return as captain.
"Let me tell you as a captain, if you lose two games, not even, if you lose one game for RCB, the whole of Bangalore and the whole of India want Virat Kohli to captain," he said.
He further explained that the expectations were not necessarily directed against him but reflected the fans' attachment to Kohli.
"And it's not because they don't like you or me. They just want Virat Kohli to captain. So anything that doesn't happen that's a win comes down to: but Virat Kohli must be captain," du Plessis added.
Kohli's Unconditional Support Helped Du Plessis
Despite stepping down from the leadership position, Kohli continued to be an influential figure in the RCB dressing room. Du Plessis revealed that the Indian batter made him feel accepted from the beginning and never allowed the captaincy transition to affect their friendship.
He particularly appreciated Kohli's backing during difficult periods, admitting that the experience could have been considerably tougher without his support.
"Imagine if I didn't have that support, how I would have felt in those three years. It would have been the hardest time to deal with that," the former RCB captain said.
Du Plessis also described their friendship as something that developed naturally, despite having competed against each other for several years. His comments offer a glimpse into the mutual respect between two former RCB leaders, with Kohli's influence extending from the dressing room to du Plessis' expensive watch collection.