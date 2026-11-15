‘Tu Hi Kha Le Bhai’: Kuldeep Yadav Clean-Bowls Persistent Fan’s Samosa Offer at Bay Oval | Watch

India’s pacers defended a modest 209 to beat New Zealand by 22 runs in the fifth and final ODI at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, clinching the series 3-1. Player of the Match Arshdeep Singh returned 3-30, Mohammed Siraj and Axar Patel took two wickets each, and debutant Yash Thakur bagged his maiden scalp as the hosts were bowled out for 187 in 48.1 overs. New Zealand slipped to 83/4 and then 119/6, and never recovered.