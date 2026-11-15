India Pull Off 209-Run Defence! Arshdeep, Axar Sink New Zealand To Seal 3-1 Series Win

India beat New Zealand by 22 runs to seal the ODI series 3-1
Arshdeep (3/30), Siraj (2/50) and Axar (2/28) led the bowling effort
Axar and Ishan scored 46 each, while Arshdeep-Siraj added 28 crucial runs
India bounced back from their batting struggles to pull off a 22-run victory over New Zealand in the fifth ODI at Mount Maunganui on Sunday, winning the series 3-1.
Defending a modest total of 209, the visitors produced a disciplined bowling display to dismiss the hosts for 187 in 48.1 overs. Arshdeep Singh picked up three wickets, while Mohammed Siraj and Axar Patel claimed two apiece to help India end New Zealand's run of 11 successive bilateral ODI series victories on home soil.
The result also gave stand-in captain Shreyas Iyer a chance to make amends after India's crushing 244-run defeat in the fourth ODI. It was also India's first away ODI series triumph under head coach Gautam Gambhir, completing a successful white-ball tour after their 3-2 T20I series victory.
India's Batting Woes Continue
Having been asked to bat, India once again struggled to build partnerships. Matthew Fisher removed Rohit Sharma early, with the opener mistiming a chip towards short mid-wicket.
Virat Kohli followed soon after, edging a wide delivery from Fisher to wicketkeeper Tim Seifert. Jacob Duffy then got rid of Ruturaj Gaikwad, leaving India reeling at 34/3.
Shreyas and Axar Patel attempted to steady the innings, adding 52 runs for the fourth wicket. However, Blair Tickner broke the partnership by dismissing Shreyas with a short delivery. Axar, who made 46 off 55 balls, was sent back by Michael Bracewell after picking out Will Young while attempting a pull.
Ishan Kishan also scored 46, providing some resistance alongside Naman Dhir, who contributed 22. Their 39-run stand offered India a chance to recover, but Mitchell Santner removed Dhir before Duffy dismissed Kishan as the innings lost momentum.
India were in danger of falling short of 200 before Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj added 28 runs for the final wicket. Their late contribution took India to 209 all out in 42.1 overs. Santner and Duffy finished with three wickets each, while Fisher claimed two.
Arshdeep, Siraj Lead India's Bowling Fightback
New Zealand began their chase cautiously, but India's fast bowlers soon made their presence felt. Siraj dismissed Tim Seifert, who handed a straightforward catch to debutant Yash Thakur while trying to force the pace.
Arshdeep then removed Will Young, with Ruturaj Gaikwad completing the catch in the field.
Arshdeep struck again to send back Nick Kelly, while Siraj produced a superb delivery to knock over Finn Allen. New Zealand were reduced to 83/4, with the chase beginning to slip away from the hosts.
Dean Foxcroft and Michael Bracewell tried to rebuild the innings with a 38-run partnership for the fifth wicket. India, however, responded by removing both batters in quick succession, leaving New Zealand at 119/6.
Mitchell Santner and Kristian Clarke briefly kept the contest alive, adding 39 runs for the seventh wicket. Santner took on the Indian spinners, hitting Axar and Naman Dhir for a six each, but Dhir eventually ended his stay when the New Zealand captain miscued a slog-sweep towards Arshdeep at deep mid-wicket.
Clarke's dismissal, caught behind off Arshdeep, further weakened the chase. Axar then removed Jacob Duffy, who picked out Virat Kohli at long-on, before completing the job by having Blair Tickner stumped by Ishan Kishan.
Arshdeep returned figures of 3/30, while Siraj and Axar picked up two wickets each. New Zealand were bowled out for 187 in 48.1 overs, falling 22 runs short.