‘Everyone Knew’ About The Sandpaper Plan? Former Australia Pacer Challenges Pat Cummins’ Claims

Chadd Sayers claims everyone in Australia's squad knew about Sandpapergate
Sayers contradicts Pat Cummins over a post-Cape Town team meeting
David Warner questions Cricket Australia's 2018 investigation
Former Australia fast bowler Chadd Sayers has contradicted Pat Cummins’ account of the 2018 ball-tampering scandal. He recalled a lengthy dressing-room discussion among players after the infamous Cape Town Test and insisted that everyone in the Australian squad knew about the use of sandpaper.
Sayers, who was part of Australia's touring party during the South Africa series, said the players had discussed how to take collective responsibility following the incident. His recollection directly challenges Cummins’ recent statement that he could not remember any such meeting.
The former pacer also revealed that he was handed the sandpaper to remove from the field during the Port Elizabeth Test, where Cameron Bancroft was caught attempting to alter the condition of the ball.
Speaking to SEN Radio on Sunday, Sayers said he had become aware of the plan during the series and believed the knowledge extended across the dressing room.
"I'm comfortable sitting here right now, and where I stand on the situation, that I believe that everyone in that side knew what was going on and what was being used," Sayers told SEN radio.
Sayers' comments come amid renewed scrutiny of the scandal following the release of Usman Khawaja's autobiography.
The former Australia opener alleged that the entire team knew about the sandpaper plan and also claimed that ball-tampering tactics had been used by the side before the 2018 incident.
Chadd Sayers Recalls Sandpaper Incident And Cape Town Dressing-Room Meeting
Sayers, who made his only Test appearance for Australia during the same tour, provided an account of his involvement in the incident at Port Elizabeth.
He explained that discussions had taken place in the dressing room about generating reverse swing and the methods that would be used to achieve it. He also described how he ended up handling the sandpaper after Bancroft was spotted with it during the third Test.
According to Sayers, he was not part of any pre-arranged plan to remove the material. He was simply the player assigned to carry drinks onto the field at the time.
He also backed Khawaja's account of a discussion about collective responsibility after the Cape Town Test, recalling that the players remained in the dressing room for an extended period.
“We all sat in the change rooms after that day’s play, probably for 60 to 90 minutes, and just talked about what had happened and where to next,” Sayers said.
“It was always going to happen with the seriousness of what the allegations were. So it was about what had happened, where we stood with that, and how we were going to move forward.”
Sayers added that he vaguely remembered two players who were against the idea of the squad adopting a collective position, as Khawaja had mentioned in his autobiography. However, he refused to disclose their identities.
He further argued that it would have been difficult for the bowling group to remain unaware of what was happening, given the collective effort required to maintain the ball's condition and generate reverse swing.
Chadd Sayers Criticises Pat Cummins Over Usman Khawaja Remarks
Cummins had strongly rejected Khawaja's allegations during a press conference on Friday, calling them “complete nonsense” and maintaining that he had no knowledge of the sandpaper plan.
The Australia captain also accused Khawaja of being “casual with each other's lives and reputations” while addressing the claims.
Sayers, who watched only the beginning of Cummins' lengthy media interaction, was uncomfortable with the way the captain addressed his former teammate.
“I didn’t like how he [Cummins] did go at Usman and got personal. I probably get why but I don’t think it needed to happen.”
Sayers also admitted that the controversy had overshadowed what should have been a significant personal achievement. He made his Test debut in Johannesburg during the final match of the South Africa tour, replacing the injured Mitchell Starc.
“It’s been hard. Because you’ve got to tiptoe around it and not be able to tell the truth,” he said. “So it’s a bit of a relief that it’s out.
“That series was supposed to be a happy one for me because I debuted the Test after. But I guess when something like that happens it always gets drawn back to that conversation and not your debut.”
David Warner Questions Cricket Australia Over Sandpapergate Investigation
Meanwhile, David Warner has renewed his criticism of Cricket Australia's investigation into the 2018 scandal, questioning why he was not provided with all the evidence gathered during the proceedings.
The former Australia opener had previously accused the governing body of a cover-up, claiming that he was not informed about the interviews conducted with the team's bowlers.
Following media reports that Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Starc had been interviewed as part of the investigation, Warner returned to Instagram on Sunday to clarify his earlier statement.
“Just to clarify ‘As far as I am aware’ was the POINT,” he wrote.
“I was never told the bowlers had been interviewed or provided statements.
“That information would’ve been pretty useful when I was forced to make decisions back in 2018. Why weren’t we given all the evidence by CA?”
Warner had previously described Cricket Australia's investigation as “botched”, arguing that he had not received all the relevant information before making decisions during the disciplinary process.
The 2018 scandal resulted in suspensions for Warner, Steve Smith and Bancroft following Cricket Australia's investigation.