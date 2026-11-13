David Warner backs Usman Khawaja and accuses Pat Cummins of throwing him under the bus over his Sandpaper Gate revelations
Warner questions Cricket Australia's investigation, calling it botched and highlighting the silence of other teammates
Warner reveals that he and wife Candice lost a baby during the scandal, describing its lasting personal impact
Former Australia opener David Warner has come out in support of Usman Khawaja following his revelations about the 2018 ball-tampering scandal, taking aim at Pat Cummins for dismissing his former teammate's claims.
Warner accused Cummins of throwing Khawaja under the bus and expressed disappointment over the Australia captain's response to the controversy.
Speaking on Fox Cricket before Australia's first ODI against England in Perth, Warner backed the account presented by Khawaja in his autobiography Sabr, insisting that his former teammate had been truthful.
“I still stick by Uzzy, and what he's written in that book, because it is the truth, and I really, really support him,” Warner said.
“I actually feel for him at the moment. I actually feel that today, the captain threw Uzzy under the bus, and I'm very, very disappointed about that.”
Warner's remarks came after Cummins addressed Khawaja's allegations during an hour-long press conference, rejecting the suggestion that the Australian dressing room knew sandpaper was being used to alter the ball during the 2018 Cape Town Test against South Africa.
“If by that he means that we knew sandpaper was going out in the field, he's 100 per cent wrong. I've said that consistently for the last eight years. I did not know that was happening,” Cummins said.
Cummins also strongly denied being part of any plan to tamper with the ball, describing the allegations as “complete and utter nonsense”. He criticised Khawaja for bringing the episode back into the spotlight and questioned his own role in the events if he had knowledge of the practice.
Warner calls investigation botched
Warner also revisited his long-standing concerns about Cricket Australia's investigation into the scandal, arguing that the inquiry did not give the players an adequate opportunity to put forward their version of events.
"The way it was handled in the first place, it was hard for us actually to go back and give more evidence. It felt like a botched investigation; it was a quick one to get it over and done with. Some of the questions were challenging; they were like planted on us," said Warner.
He further claimed that Cricket Australia chief executive Todd Greenberg had recently ruled out reopening the matter, leaving the three players with little opportunity to revisit the investigation.
Warner also expressed disappointment that none of the other members of the Australian team had approached him, Steve Smith or Cameron Bancroft to discuss what happened during the Cape Town Test.
"And I think the main part about this is that, in 8 years, not one of those people that were in that change room, besides those three, has spoken to us about that. I think that's the mateship that we talk about, the honesty that you have with each other. There has been no contact or questions about it. Um, and we're all adults, and we're open to conversation," said Warner.
He added that he had met Cummins on several occasions since the scandal, including during golf outings and while sharing the Australian dressing room, but the subject had never been brought up.
"At the end of the day, Pat's not going to agree with me. I'm not going to agree with him. He's obviously spoken about what he thinks about Uzzy's book, but I stand by Uzzy and his comments," he added.
Warner opens up about losing baby
Warner, Smith and Bancroft were handed suspensions of 12 months, 12 months and nine months respectively for their involvement in the ball-tampering incident.
Warner said the repercussions had continued long after they completed their bans, with the three still dealing with public criticism and abuse.
"All three of us have paid a big price in this thing. I hadn't spoken about it in eight years, but at the end of the day, we've got to live with these consequences daily. We've been served a life punishment," Warner said.
The former opener also spoke about the impact the controversy had on his family, revealing that he and his wife Candice suffered the loss of a baby during that difficult period.
"When other people talk about how they've been affected by it, there's nothing worse for me, Steve and Cam, who have to walk out there every day and we cop abuse."
"Yes, we accepted it, but at the end of the day, my wife and I paid the greatest price. We lost a baby during that time. That's why it really hurts me the most until the truth is accepted," he added.
Warner also left open the possibility of writing an autobiography in the future, where he could share his perspective on the Sandpaper Gate controversy.
“In time, potentially. It’s inevitable; everyone writes a book at the end of their careers,” he said, suggesting that his account of the events could emerge once he steps away from the game.