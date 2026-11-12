Two people killed after a truck ran over their scooter in Bengaluru.
The victim was a bride-to-be preparing for her upcoming wedding.
Accident occurred on a busy Bengaluru road, prompting local concern over traffic safety.
A 27-year-old woman, who was just days away from her wedding, and her 19-year-old cousin were killed after a speeding truck rear-ended their scooter while they were distributing wedding invitation cards here on Wednesday, police said.
The deceased have been identified as Sindhushree (27) and her cousin Vidya (19), both residents of Mahalakshmi Layout. Sindhushree was scheduled to get married on November 16.
The two women were travelling on a scooter towards Mysuru Road to distribute invitation cards for the upcoming wedding when a speeding truck hit their vehicle from behind.
The impact threw both of them onto the road, following which the truck ran over them. They died on the spot after sustaining severe injuries, police said.
The tragedy has cut short what was to be a joyous occasion for the family, with Sindhushree's wedding just days away.
The truck driver fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle. The police have seized the truck, which bears a Rajasthan registration number, and registered a case in connection with the accident.