Three teenage boys on a motorcycle were killed on the spot after being struck by a speeding truck on NH-27 in Bihar's Darbhanga district.
A fourth teenager riding with them was critically injured and is undergoing treatment at Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH).
Mabbi police have deployed security across the area to maintain order and launched a CCTV investigation to identify and trace the fleeing truck.
Three persons died and another was injured after their motorcycle collided with a vehicle in Bihar's Darbhanga district on Wednesday morning, police said.
The deceased have been identified as Mohammad Farish, Mohammad Iftekhar and Mohammad Altaf Niyaz, residents of Momin Tola in Bakarganj locality, a police officer said.
The police were trying to identify the vehicle involved in the accident by examining CCTV footage, he said.
The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and further investigation is underway.