3 Killed In Road Accident In Bihar's Darbhanga

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PTI
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Speeding truck collides with a motorcycle carrying four teenagers near Bazar Samiti Chowk on the Darbhanga-Muzaffarpur highway during the early hours of Wednesday

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killed in road accident
Car accident | Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • Three teenage boys on a motorcycle were killed on the spot after being struck by a speeding truck on NH-27 in Bihar's Darbhanga district.

  • A fourth teenager riding with them was critically injured and is undergoing treatment at Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH).

  • Mabbi police have deployed security across the area to maintain order and launched a CCTV investigation to identify and trace the fleeing truck.

Three persons died and another was injured after their motorcycle collided with a vehicle in Bihar's Darbhanga district on Wednesday morning, police said.

The accident took place on National Highway-27 near Shivdhara Bazaar Samiti Chowk.

The deceased have been identified as Mohammad Farish, Mohammad Iftekhar and Mohammad Altaf Niyaz, residents of Momin Tola in Bakarganj locality, a police officer said.

The police were trying to identify the vehicle involved in the accident by examining CCTV footage, he said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and further investigation is underway.

The injured person was undergoing treatment at a private hospital, the officer added.

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