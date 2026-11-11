Ramayana Part 2 Release Date: Namit Malhotra Explains Why Ranbir Kapoor’s Sequel Is Delayed

Ramayana Part 2 moves from its earlier Diwali 2027 release window.
Namit Malhotra says the sequel needs another year of production.
Trade analysts discuss the box-office advantage of successful film sequels.
After the theatrical release of Ramayana: Part 1, attention has already shifted to the sequel. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the two-part mythological epic stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana and Sai Pallavi as Sita. However, audiences will have to wait longer for the second instalment, with producer Namit Malhotra confirming a change to its release schedule.
The sequel was initially expected to arrive during Diwali 2027. The makers have now pushed its theatrical release by a year, citing the additional time required to complete a production of this scale.
Ramayana Part 2 release date: Why was it postponed?
Speaking to E! News about the delay, Malhotra explained, “So the idea was now that we’ve got so much excitement that the world has had, we want to take a little bit more time to make sure that when we present the grand finale, we have a little bit more time to do what we did on Part One. That extra year is what I genuinely believe we need to do justice for a film of this size. When you see part 2 coming in, that will be a whole other story. We didn’t want to do a rush job or get ahead of ourselves. We want to deliver the finale in the most grand way that it deserves.”
What to expect from the sequel’s story and cast?
The second instalment is expected to feature the journey of Rama and Lakshmana to Kishkindha, their meeting with Hanuman and the search for Sita. Hanuman eventually reaches Lanka, finds Sita in Ashoka Vatika and carries Rama’s ring to her.
The sequel is also expected to feature extensive war sequences between Rama and Ravana, requiring significant action design and visual-effects work. The makers have not announced a trailer date yet.
Could Ramayana Part 2 break box-office records?
Trade analyst Raj Bansal told Bollywood Hungama, “I have always maintained that if a film is a hit and if it has a sequel or Part 2, it gets 50% advantage of the predecessor in terms of opening. We saw that with Dhurandhar, Drishyam, etc. in recent times.”
Taran Adarsh also told the publication, “It all depends on the content of the first part. Also, the cliffhanger is going to be very important.”