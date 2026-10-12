Ramayana Part 1: Makers Confirm November 5 Release Date For Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer, Advance Bookings To Open On Dussehra

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi, among others, are part of the ensemble cast.

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Ramayana Part 1 poster
Ramayana Part 1 release date out Photo: Instagram
Summary of this article

  • Ramayana: Part One is gearing up for a global theatrical release this November.

  • Ranbir Kapoor and Yash’s film has set November 5 as its worldwide release.

  • The film also stars Sai Pallavi as Sita.

There have been speculations regarding the exact release date of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana Part 1. The makers have cleared the confusion. Earlier, reports claimed the overseas release was set for November 6 and November 8 was scheduled for the India release. The makers announced Ramayana's new release date. They have also revealed that advance bookings will open on Dussehra.

Ramayana Part 1 release date confirmed

The film will hit the screens worldwide on November 5, 2026, across all premium formats. The makers announced it on social media on Sunday, October 11.

Sharing a new poster featuring the lead cast, the makers captioned the post, "On the auspicious occasion of Navratri, we celebrate the beginning of a new era. Yeh Ram ke Yug ka Aarambh hai. Namit Malhotra's Ramayana Part 1: In cinemas WORLDWIDE, across all premium formats, from 5th November. Advance bookings open on Dussehra."

Have a look at the post here.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana Part 1 Release Date Preponed In India? Here's What We Know

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Ramayana release date confusion

The announcement follows the confusion over the film's exact release date. In the international trailer, distributed by Sony Pictures, it was mentioned that November 6 is the worldwide release date. Producer Namit Malhotra had said that Ramayana Part 1 was targeting a Diwali release in India.

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Poster - X

Earlier, Pinkvilla reported that the film is expected to hold paid previews in India on November 4 and will hit theatres on November 5.

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About Ramayana

Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios, in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, has backed the two-part epic. It will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

The film will also release in IMAX.

Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.

Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi and Kunal Kapoor, among others, round out the cast.

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Part 2 is scheduled to arrive on Diwali 2027.

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