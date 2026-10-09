Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana Part 1 Release Date Preponed In India? Here's What We Know

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

Namit Malhotra's production is expected to coordinate its Indian opening with overseas markets, with some territories still awaiting confirmation.

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Ramayana: Part One
Ramayana: Part One release date update Photo: YouTube
Summary of this article

  • Ramayana: Part One is gearing up for a global theatrical release around Diwali.

  • Ranbir Kapoor and Yash’s film is expected to release in India and overseas in November.

  • Several international markets are yet to confirm their release dates for the film.

Ramayana: Part One, produced by Namit Malhotra and directed by Nitesh Tiwari, is gearing up for a wide global theatrical release around Diwali. Dharma is handling its India release, while Sony Pictures is distributing it internationally. The exact release date has been the subject of speculation, with overseas schedules previously pointing to November 6. Reports also suggested an India release on Diwali, November 8, but that date reportedly emerged from a misinterpretation of an interview.

Ramayana release date in India

According to a Pinkvilla exclusive, the film is expected to hold paid previews in India on Wednesday, November 4, followed by its official opening on Thursday, November 5. The reported plan would bring the Indian release in line with overseas markets, where Thursday openings are common.

A pre-Diwali release may face some box-office limitations, but it is not necessarily a major concern. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again opened on Diwali in 2024 and still performed well. The film’s initial demand and the post-Diwali period could help drive collections.

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Ramayana: Part One star cast and crew

Ranbir Kapoor leads the cast as Lord Ram, with Sai Pallavi playing Sita and Yash portraying Ravana. Sunny Deol plays Hanuman, while the film also features Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. The casting brings together actors from Hindi and South Indian cinema, with Yash’s role as Ravana marking a major part of the film’s central conflict. The story draws from the Ramayana, following the characters whose choices and confrontations shape the epic.

Ramayana overseas release schedule

North America is expected to hold previews on November 4, with the opening day on November 5. Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Germany, the rest of Europe and Latin America are also currently listed for a November 5 release.

The United Kingdom, South Africa and Mauritius are listed for November 6, although the UK date could move earlier. China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Hong Kong remain unconfirmed, with simultaneous and later releases both possible.

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The schedule remains subject to change as distributors finalise plans across territories.

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