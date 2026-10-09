Ramayana: Part One, produced by Namit Malhotra and directed by Nitesh Tiwari, is gearing up for a wide global theatrical release around Diwali. Dharma is handling its India release, while Sony Pictures is distributing it internationally. The exact release date has been the subject of speculation, with overseas schedules previously pointing to November 6. Reports also suggested an India release on Diwali, November 8, but that date reportedly emerged from a misinterpretation of an interview.