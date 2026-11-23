The coating of the drinking water distribution pipes is typically the primary source of PAH contamination in drinking water rather than the raw water sources. In the past, water pipes were frequently coated with coal tar to provide strong corrosion resistance.

Significantly elevated PAH levels have been found in the water following the transit of drinking water through such pipes or following repairs. Although WHO has called for a cessation of this practice (WHO, 1996), many countries still have a large number of pipes lined with coal tar coating. If it is present at elevated concentrations in drinking water, this is indicative of the presence of particulate matter, such as from the deterioration of the coal tar coating.