Tilak Varma blamed the lack of middle-order partnerships for India A's 48-run defeat against Pakistan A despite his unbeaten century
The India A skipper said Shahbaz Ahmed's dismissal at a crucial stage hurt their chances of chasing 314
Tilak maintained that winning mattered more than his individual hundred and backed his approach of taking responsibility as captain
India A captain Tilak Varma was left disappointed with his team's batting effort after they failed to chase down 314 against Pakistan A in the Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament in Doha on Sunday.
While his unbeaten century kept India's hopes alive deep into the innings, the lack of support from the other end ultimately proved costly as the team suffered a 48-run defeat.
The chase had initially gathered momentum through Abhishek Sharma, who smashed 70 off 42 deliveries, striking six fours and six sixes.
However, his departure left India A struggling to keep pace with the required rate. The situation worsened as Pakistan A continued to pick up wickets, reducing the visitors to 129/6.
With the innings threatening to collapse, Tilak and Shahbaz Ahmed joined forces to put India A back in the contest. Their seventh-wicket stand yielded 112 runs, with Shahbaz making 56 off 49 balls and Tilak bringing up an unbeaten 100 from 149 deliveries.
The partnership offered India A a realistic chance of pulling off the chase, but Shahbaz's dismissal disrupted their progress at a crucial stage. Tilak felt the all-rounder's continued presence could have allowed him to take the innings towards a successful finish.
“The way Abhishek started and the way Shahbaz gave me a partnership in between was crucial. Unfortunately, when we wanted to accelerate, Shahbaz got out. Otherwise, if he could have stayed for another two overs, I could have finished the game,” Tilak said after the match.
The India A skipper also pointed to Pakistan's disciplined bowling, particularly the work done by their fast bowlers. However, he believed the repeated loss of wickets prevented his side from capitalising on the platform created by the lower-order partnership.
“The second half was slightly swinging initially, in the first 10 overs. Credit goes to those two fast bowlers who bowled very good lines and lengths. But at the same time, we lost back-to-back wickets in between. Otherwise, we could have sealed the game in the 47th or 48th over,” he said.
Despite reaching three figures, Tilak was not interested in celebrating his individual achievement, maintaining that the result was the only measure that mattered to him. The captain admitted that another batter staying alongside him could have made the difference in the closing stages.
“I won't say that. For me, the best is winning the game. If I don't win the game, then it's not the best for me. But I always want to take it as deep as possible. Today, I was looking for that. If any other batter could have given me support, then I could have finished the game,” he said.
Tilak also addressed the responsibility of leading India A, explaining that he enjoys taking charge when the team finds itself under pressure.
“If you are a captain for the team, then you should take that load and responsibility. So, yeah, I honestly love doing that. At the end of the day, God is kind and he has given those runs to me,” he added.
Earlier, Pakistan A had built their total of 313 around three important contributions. Hasan Nawaz led the scoring with 79, while Maaz Sadaqat and Farhan Yousaf chipped in with 59 and 56 respectively.
Their efforts gave Pakistan A enough runs to defend, with the bowling attack eventually dismissing India A for 265 despite Tilak's century and his partnership with Shahbaz.