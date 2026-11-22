Tamil Nadu crushed Bihar by 99 runs after posting 238/6, while Kunal Singh Rathore smashed 116* in Rajasthan's win over Mizoram
Railways debutant Jamshed Alam claimed four wickets in four balls to upset Saurashtra, and Chandigarh stunned former champions Karnataka
Madhya Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir clinched nail-biting final-over wins, while rain washed out all three Plate Division matches in Dimapur
Round 5 of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026-27 delivered a blockbuster Sunday of domestic T20 cricket across India, featuring 16 completed Elite division clashes alongside three weather-affected washouts in the Plate group. From last-over thrillers and record-breaking bowling spells to dominant 230-plus totals, the day significantly reshaped the race for the Super League knockouts.
Tamil Nadu registered the biggest margin of victory with a 99-run demolition of Bihar after posting the day's highest total (238/6), while Madhya Pradesh edged out Maharashtra in a five-run nail-biter.
Elsewhere, Railways' Jamshed Alam stole the spotlight with a sensational four-wickets-in-four-balls feat, former champions Karnataka suffered a major knockout blow against Chandigarh, and rain in Dimapur forced all three Plate fixtures to be abandoned without a ball bowled.
Tamil Nadu vs Bihar (Elite Group B, Indore)
Tamil Nadu produced the most commanding performance of the round, crushing Bihar by 99 runs at the Holkar Stadium. Batting first, openers B. Sachin (82 off 41 balls, 7x4, 5x6) and Amith Sathvik (53) laid a blistering foundation, backed by late cameos from C.
Andre Siddarth (34) and Rithik Easwaran (31) to propel Tamil Nadu to a massive 238/6. In response, Bihar's batting lineup folded for 139 in 15.5 overs, dismantled by left-arm spin duo R. Sai Kishore (3/16) and M. Siddharth (3/29).
Delhi vs Haryana (Elite Group B, Indore)
Tejasvi Dahiya played a breathtaking knock of 95 off just 36 deliveries to power Delhi to a 43-run triumph over Haryana. Supported by a fluent 62 from Priyansh Arya and 37 from Nitish Rana, Delhi piled up 232/6 despite three-wicket hauls from Haryana’s Anuj Thakral (3/35) and Sumit Kumar (3/52).
Haryana fought back through Ankit Kumar (32), Samant Jakhar (33), and an unbeaten 33 from Sumit Kumar, but leg-spinner Suyash Sharma (3/31) kept them in check at 189/8.
Madhya Pradesh vs Maharashtra (Elite Group C, Mohali)
n the tightest finish of the day, Madhya Pradesh held their nerve to edge Maharashtra by five runs in a high-scoring thriller at the IS Bindra Stadium. Madhya Pradesh posted 208/9 on the back of a 20-ball half-century from Akshat Raghuwanshi (50 off 21), a steady 55 from Harsh Gawli, and a brisk 31 from Rajat Patidar.
Maharashtra surged ahead in the chase as Prithvi Shaw (51 off 34) and Sahil Parakh (50 off 19) added 86 inside seven overs, before Arshin Kulkarni (53* off 25) took the game to the final over, only for Maharashtra to fall agonizingly short at 203/6.
Jammu & Kashmir vs Punjab (Elite Group B, Indore)
Abdul Samad anchored a thrilling final-over chase as Jammu & Kashmir stunned Punjab by five wickets with just one ball to spare. Opting to bat first, Punjab posted a formidable 195/3, powered by an unbeaten 85 from Vihaan Malhotra and a rapid 50* from Ramandeep Singh. Jammu & Kashmir stayed on course thanks to Qamran Iqbal’s 53 before skipper Abdul Samad hammered an unbeaten 64 to steer his side home at 198/5 in 19.5 overs.
Uttar Pradesh vs Jharkhand (Elite Group D, Mumbai)
Aryan Juyal and Bhuvneshwar Kumar starred as Uttar Pradesh defended 181/7 to beat defending champions Jharkhand by 12 runs at the Wankhede Stadium. Rescuing UP from a precarious 33/4 in the powerplay, Juyal (83 off 55, 10x4, 2x6) and Sameer Rizvi (39 off 26) stitched together a vital 96-run stand.
Jharkhand threatened through Utkarsh Singh (58 off 46) and Md Kounain Quraishi (52 off 30) to reach 148/4, before Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/39) bowled a five-run 19th over and Yash Dayal (2/29) closed out the innings at 169/8.
Odisha vs Goa (Elite Group D, Kolkata)
Half-centuries from Kartik Biswal and Gaurav Choudhury propelled Odisha to a 13-run victory over Goa at Eden Gardens. Put in to bat, Odisha recovered from 46/2 via a 108-run partnership between Choudhury (62 off 42) and Biswal (64 off 31, 4x4, 5x6) to finish on 207/6.
Goa’s chase never fully recovered after slipping to 121/6, despite a late fireworks display from Deepraj Gaonkar (72 off 30) and Lalit Yadav (39 off 31), ending on 194/7 as Ninad Rathva (2/22) and Soumya Lenka (2/28) sealed the win.
Bengal vs Baroda (Elite Group A, Mumbai)
Jitesh Sharma and Krunal Pandya combined to fire Baroda to the top of Group A with a four-wicket victory over Bengal. Bengal skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran struck a fluent 78 off 46 balls (10x4, 2x6) to lift his side to 172/6, though Krunal Pandya (2/33) kept the scoring in check.
In reply, Shashwat Rawat (51 off 35) and Jitesh Sharma (54 off 29, 5x4, 3x6) dismantled Bengal’s attack—despite Sayan Ghosh’s 3/33—as Baroda cruised to 173/6 with nine balls remaining.
Mumbai vs Chhattisgarh (Elite Group D, Kolkata)
Angkrish Raghuvanshi carried his bat for an unbeaten 84 off 63 balls to guide Mumbai to a clinical nine-wicket rout of Chhattisgarh at Eden Gardens. Mumbai’s bowlers, led by Shivam Dube (3 wickets) and Maxwell Swaminathan (2/25), bowled Chhattisgarh out for 159 in 18.2 overs despite Vikalp Tiwari’s 41 off 18.
Raghuvanshi and Hardik Tamore then shared a 105-run opening stand to make light work of the target, reaching 162/1 in 18.5 overs.
Karnataka vs Chandigarh (Elite Group D, Mumbai)
Chandigarh dealt a severe blow to former champions Karnataka’s knockout hopes with a dominant seven-wicket win. Opting to bat first, Karnataka collapsed to 95 all out in 17.5 overs—with Karun Nair (25) the lone bright spot—as Hardik Chowdhary (3/17) and Bhagmender Lather (3/19) ran through the lineup. Shivam Bhambri then struck a brisk 52 off 37 balls to guide Chandigarh to 96/3 in just 13.5 overs.
Railways vs Saurashtra (Elite Group A, Indore)
)Debutant pacer Jamshed Alam etched his name into T20 history by claiming four wickets in four balls to hand Railways a 29-run upset over previously unbeaten Saurashtra. Contributions from Jayant Lakhan (47) and Ravi Singh (32) lifted Railways to 182/5.
Alam (5/38) then wrecked Saurashtra’s top order inside four overs to leave them reeling at 24/5; Harvansh Singh fought back with an unbeaten 80 off 61 balls, but Saurashtra could only muster 153/8.
Rajasthan vs Mizoram (Elite Group A, Mumbai)
Kunal Singh Rathore smashed a scintillating unbeaten century (116*) to propel Rajasthan to a 67-run victory over Mizoram. Backed by Mukul Choudhary’s 28, Rathore powered Rajasthan to 224/5 in their 20 overs. Mizoram put up a spirited batting display led by Chinmay Sutar (48 off 25) and Khiangte Vanrotlinga (34), but Rahul Chahar (2/31) ensured they fell well short at 157/5.
Kerala vs Pondicherry (Elite Group C, New Chandigarh)
)Kerala survived a spirited late surge from Pondicherry to register an 18-run victory. Batting first, Kerala posted an imposing 204/4 in their 20 overs. Fast bowler M. D. Nidheesh then ripped through Pondicherry’s top order in a match-winning opening burst, leaving them with too much to do in the death overs as they finished on 186/8.
Himachal Pradesh vs Tripura (Elite Group C, Mohali)
Himachal Pradesh maintained their spot atop Group C with a 32-run win over winless Tripura. Opener Pukhraj Mann slammed 61 off 31 balls and Ekant Sen added 33 to lift Himachal to 183 all out in 20 overs, despite Manisankar Murasingh’s 4/26 for Tripura. Medium pacer Rohit Kumar (3/16) and Aryaman Singh (3/19) then stifled Tripura’s chase, restricting them to 151/8 despite Lakshay Thareja’s 53.
Uttarakhand vs Hyderabad (Elite Group A, Kolkata)
Captain Chama Milind starred with a four-wicket haul (4/25) before Kodimela Himateja blasted 77 off 40 balls to guide Hyderabad to a four-wicket win over Uttarakhand. Uttarakhand were bowled out for 146 in 19.2 overs despite Yuvraj Chaudhary’s 59 and Avneesh Sudha’s 43. Surviving an early wobble at 14/2, Himateja (6x4, 6x6) and Abhirath Reddy (22 off 12) powered Hyderabad to 149/6 in 15.3 overs.
Assam vs Andhra (Elite Group C, New Chandigarh)
Andhra made light work of Assam, cruising to an eight-wicket victory with 50 balls to spare. Disciplined bowling from Satyanarayana Raju and KS Narasimha Raju restricted Assam to 134/7, with Sibsankar Roy (38) and Saahil Jain (31*) offering the main resistance. In reply, opener Maramreddy Reddy and Shaik Rasheed went on the attack from ball one, racing to 136/2 in just 11.4 overs.
Vidarbha vs Gujarat (Elite Group A, Kolkata)
In a rain-curtailed 13-overs-a-side contest at the Jadavpur University Campus ground, Vidarbha edged Gujarat by five wickets on the penultimate delivery. Left-arm spinner Parth Rekhade claimed 3/15 in two overs to limit Gujarat to 128/7 despite brisk knocks from Aarya Desai (41 off 23) and Urvil Patel (35 off 16). Openers Atharva Taide (44 off 28) and Danish Malewar (43 off 29) set up the chase before Vidarbha survived a late wobble to reach 131/5 in 12.5 overs.
Plate Division Washouts (Dimapur)
Persistent rain at the Nagaland Cricket Association Stadium in Dimapur forced all three Plate Group fixtures—Services vs Manipur, Sikkim vs Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh vs Nagaland—to be abandoned without a single ball bowled, resulting in two points shared per team.