Abdul Samad anchored a thrilling final-over chase as Jammu & Kashmir stunned Punjab by five wickets with just one ball to spare. Opting to bat first, Punjab posted a formidable 195/3, powered by an unbeaten 85 from Vihaan Malhotra and a rapid 50* from Ramandeep Singh. Jammu & Kashmir stayed on course thanks to Qamran Iqbal’s 53 before skipper Abdul Samad hammered an unbeaten 64 to steer his side home at 198/5 in 19.5 overs.