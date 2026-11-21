Rishabh Pant remained unbeaten on 55* at stumps on Day 3 against New Zealand in Wellington.
During his innings, Rishabh Pant became the first wicketkeeper-batter to cross the 3,000-run mark in World Test Championship (WTC) history.
He also surpassed Adam Gilchrist to become the highest run-scorer in away Tests as a wicketkeeper-batter.
Rishabh Pant created history on Saturday, November 21, during the first Test against New Zealand in Wellington.
He became the first designated wicketkeeper-batter to cross the 3,000-run mark in World Test Championship (WTC) history. Pant needed 52 runs to reach the milestone when he arrived at the crease on Day 3.
Pant started cautiously and settled into his innings before shifting into an all-out attack against the Kiwi bowlers. His first 15 runs came off 37 balls, while he raced to his half-century in just 18 deliveries, scoring his next 37 runs at a rapid clip.
He also brought up 3,000 WTC runs along the way to his fifty and remained unbeaten on 55* at stumps on Day 3.
Most Runs In WTC As Designated Wicketkeeper-Batter
Rishabh Pant - 3003
Mohammed Rizwan - 2553
Alex Carey - 2544
Litton Das - 2075
Jamie Smit - 1545
During his stay at the crease, Rishabh Pant also surpassed Australian legend Adam Gilchrist to become the highest run-scorer among designated wicketkeeper-batters in away Tests.
Pant has played 36 away Tests and scored 2,544 runs, 32 more than Gilchrist, who amassed 2,512 runs in 38 away Tests. Former India captain MS Dhoni sits third on the all-time list with 2,496 runs.
Most Runs As Designated Wicketkeeper-Batter (Away Tests)
Rishabh Pant - 2544*
Adam Gilchrist - 2512
MS Dhoni - 2496
Mark Boucher - 2445
Alan Knott - 2198
Overall, Pant has featured in 53 Tests across his eight-year career, piling up 3,780 runs at a blistering strike rate of 74.33, studded with eight centuries and 22 half-centuries.