Josh Hazlewood considers quitting if Pat Cummins loses captaincy
Backs Pat Cummins amid fresh Sandpapergate allegations
Denies prior knowledge of Australia's 2018 ball-tampering scandal
Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has thrown his support behind Pat Cummins amid the fresh fallout from the 2018 ball-tampering scandal, revealing that he could consider walking away from international cricket if his teammate is forced out as Test captain.
The controversy has resurfaced following fresh allegations by Cameron Bancroft, who suggested that Cummins knew about Australia's plan to use sandpaper on the ball during the 2018 South Africa tour.
Former Australia opener David Warner and Usman Khawaja have also made comments that have brought the involvement of other team members under scrutiny.
However, Hazlewood has refused to distance himself from Cummins and has questioned the criticism being directed at the Australia skipper.
He believes Cummins has played a significant role in restoring the team's reputation and creating an environment in which a repeat of the Cape Town scandal would be unthinkable.
"To get the group where it is now and in a position where something like that (sandpaper) is never going to happen again - I think is just a remarkable job," Hazlewood told Code Sports.
"He's a great leader. If you went around and asked everyone in the team, you'd hear the same response."
The 35-year-old also expressed uncertainty over how the Australian dressing room would react to Cummins being replaced before their next Test match.
“If we turned up for the first Test against New Zealand and Pat Cummins wasn’t the captain and it was someone else, I don’t know how that would go. You’d have to think about quitting in protest,” he told Code Sports.
Hazlewood was equally candid when asked whether he would continue playing Test cricket if Cummins were removed from the leadership role. Although he stopped short of making a definitive decision, the pacer acknowledged that it was something he would seriously consider.
"I think I'd have to be put in that position to make a decision, but you'd have to think about it, yeah," he said.
Australia's next Test assignment will be against New Zealand in Perth, with the opening match of the home summer scheduled to begin on December 9. Hazlewood has taken 313 wickets in 82 Tests for his country.
Josh Hazlewood Defends His Version Of Sandpapergate Events
The renewed debate has also prompted Hazlewood to revisit his own involvement in the events of March 2018. The fast bowler has maintained that he had no information about the plan to alter the condition of the ball and has continued to stand by the account he gave during the investigation.
Four years after the scandal, Hazlewood joined Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon in signing a document denying prior knowledge of sandpaper being brought onto the field.
He believes the statements made during the immediate aftermath of the Cape Town Test are more credible than allegations emerging several years later, given how close they were to the incident.
"We were interviewed straight after (Cape Town) and I trust what I said in that two-three hour interrogation more than anything because it was in the day or two after," Hazlewood said.
"It was fresh in my mind at that point. Two things stand out for me from what's been said. Was I an architect in the plan to tamper with the ball with sandpaper? And was I aware (of) sandpaper or foreign substances being used on the field?
"The answer is no. When it boils down to it I think those two points are crucial."
Cameron Bancroft's Fresh Claims Reopen 2018 Scandal
The original incident took place during Australia's second Test against South Africa at Port Elizabeth. With Australia struggling in the match, the idea of using sandpaper to manipulate the ball was reportedly raised during the tea break on the second day.
Bancroft, who was directly involved in the ball-tampering episode, has now reignited the debate through a lengthy 4,000-word column published earlier this week.
He alleged that former head coach Darren Lehmann and bowling coach David Saker were present when Warner initially proposed the use of sandpaper.
The latest claims have once again put the Australian team's handling of the scandal under scrutiny, with questions being raised about who knew about the plan and when.
Cummins and Hazlewood have continued to maintain their positions on what happened during the controversial South Africa tour.