Pat Cummins refused to answer questions on Thursday after fresh claims over the 2018 ball-tampering scandal
Cameron Bancroft backed Usman Khawaja’s assertion that the entire Australian team knew about the sandpaper use
Cummins’ manager Neil Maxwell said the captain’s position had not changed and defended his response to the controversy
Australia Test captain Pat Cummins has refused to answer fresh questions over the 2018 ball-tampering scandal after Cameron Bancroft backed claims that the entire team knew sandpaper was being used to rough up the ball for reverse swing. The renewed allegation matters because it directly clashes with Cummins’ account. It has again put his leadership under scrutiny.
Cummins resumed training on Thursday and was asked whether his captaincy was under threat after the latest controversy. He did not engage with the questions. “Just off to training guys, thank you,” Cummins said.
The latest row follows Bancroft’s support for former Test batter Usman Khawaja’s claim that the whole Australian side was aware of what happened in South Africa in 2018. Bancroft’s version sharply contradicts Cummins’ stand and has reopened one of the darkest episodes in Australian cricket.
Also Read: '100% Wrong!': Pat Cummins Launches Fiery Defence Against Usman Khawaja’s Sandpapergate Claims - Watch
Maxwell Defends Cummins
Neil Maxwell said Cummins had already answered the matter and that Bancroft’s new allegations had not altered his stance. “Pat’s position hasn’t changed in eight years. He’s been consistent and adamant from day one,” Maxwell was quoted as saying by The Guardian.
Maxwell also defended Cummins’ wider role since the scandal. “Pat feels for Cam, of course. He has been through a lot. We would urge people to again read Pat’s interview transcript. There is nothing he hasn’t answered. And that includes in response to what Cam has now said. Pat has rebuilt the Australian cricket team. That 24-year-old in Cape Town resolved to fix the team and spent eight years doing it,” Maxwell said.
Bancroft Recounts Claims
Bancroft admitted he had not been “honest about what happened”. He wrote: “It was not just the three of us – Steve Smith, David Warner and I – who knew about me using sandpaper on the ball in South Africa. It was the whole team.”
The issue returned after Khawaja revisited the scandal in his autobiography, Sabr. Cummins then held a press conference to reject Khawaja’s claim that the entire Australian team knew sandpaper was being used to alter the condition of the ball.
Bancroft wrote that Cummins’ response pushed him to speak publicly again. “But the final straw for me to write this account was Australian cricket captain Pat Cummins’ press conference. It made me feel angry, betrayed and alone,” Bancroft wrote.
Smith Distanced Himself
Bancroft also made a fresh claim about Smith.
He wrote that the former captain stepped away from the plan once he knew of it. “Captain Steve Smith came into the conversation and, as I remember it, made it clear that he wanted no part in it before distancing himself,” Bancroft wrote.