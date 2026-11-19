ICJ rules Myanmar acted with genocidal intent against the Rohingya.
Military operations killed around 10,000 Rohingya in 2017.
The Gambia brought the genocide case before the ICJ.
The International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Thursday passed a long-awaited judgment holding Myanmar guilty of “genocidal intent” in massacres that killed 10,000 Rohingya in its military operations in 2017.
ICJ President Yuji Iwasawa said evidence indicated that Myanmar's forces had killed around 10,000 Rohingya, committed widespread sexual violence, and "extreme violence against children," and attacked large numbers of Rohingya fleeing towards Bangladesh.
The Court also said Myanmar systematically destroyed Rohingya villages and permanently resettled them.
ICJ, the United Nations' highest judicial body, held the hearing at the Peace Palace in The Hague. On 11 November 2019, The Gambia, a West African country, filed an application for proceedings against Myanmar for allegedly violating the Genocide Convention.
The Gambia asked the Court to declare that Myanmar had violated its obligations under the Genocide Convention and order it to immediately stop any ongoing violations. It also sought compensation for Rohingya victims and assurances from Myanmar that such violations would not happen again.
Gambia invoked Article IX of the Genocide Convention, which allows any country party to the Convention to take disputes over its interpretation or violations, including state responsibility for genocide, to the ICJ.
Amnesty International’s Secretary General Agnes Callamard called the judgement “historic” and an “authoritative recognition of the atrocities committed against the Rohingya”.
In a statement, Callamard added, “For decades, Myanmar governments and military authorities have denied the Rohingya citizenship and subjected them to an institutionalized system of segregation, discrimination and persecution that amounts to the crime against humanity of apartheid. They have confined Rohingya to refugee camps, burned their homes and villages, and committed widespread unlawful killings and sexual violence, including during the horrors of the military’s 2017 campaign.”
The ICJ heard the case over three weeks in January 2026, when legal teams representing The Gambia and Myanmar presented their respective arguments and supporting evidence. The proceedings also involved the examination of witnesses and an expert before the judges.