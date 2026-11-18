Nvidia halts H200 chip shipments to China.
Decision follows Jensen Huang's departure as CEO.
US-China tensions add pressure to Nvidia's business.
Nvidia has halted the shipment of the Hopper data center chips, which are also known as H200 chips, to China after the resignation of CEO Jensen Huang.
Acting CEO Colette Kress has confirmed the decision during Nvidia's first earnings call since co-founder Huang stepped down last week, Bloomberg reported. The announcement comes as the company faces questions over its export rules and its continued dependence on demand from China.
The interim CEO said that the company's future “guidance does not have any licensed Hopper data centre products included, and we are no longer shipping licensed Hopper data centre products to China."
The H200 deal had drawn particular attention because it followed talks between Huang and US President Donald Trump. In this agreement, Nvidia was allowed to sell the chips to Chinese customers, but shipments had to pass through the United States. This was to allow the US government to collect a 25% tariff on the sales.
Shift In Nvidia’s Approach To China
The move by the company marks a major change for Nvidia, which has spent years pushing for greater access to Chinese customers. Huang, who was removed as CEO, had been the company's strongest voice in support of selling chips to China. He argued that Nvidia’s withdrawal from China will give an advantage to the domestic chip makers.
Nvidia expects its fourth-quarter revenue to reach $130 billion, with a possible variation of 3% either way. This is higher than the average analyst estimate of $125.25 billion, according to LSEG data cited by Reuters. The company said its forecast does not include any sales of data-centre chips to China.
US-China Chip Rivalry Puts Nvidia Under Political Scrutiny
Nvidia’s China business has become a flashpoint in Washington, where lawmakers remain divided over whether selling advanced AI chips to Beijing helps American companies or strengthens a strategic rival.
The Trump administration’s decision to allow H200 exports has faced criticism from the caucus, who warned that the chips could help China advance its AI and military capabilities.
China has restricted imports of the H200 as it tries to reduce its dependence on American technology. Reuters reported that around 600,000 of the chips were being stalled in Hong Kong. It is awaiting approval for shipment to mainland China.