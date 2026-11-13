Trump praised Huang as a “tremendous talent” and publicly endorsed former Apple CEO Tim Cook to lead Nvidia.
The New York Times reported that Trump had privately urged Huang to fight for his position in a phone call on November 10.
Nvidia appointed CFO Colette Kress as interim CEO and said its board would search for a permanent successor following Huang’s departure.
US President Donald Trump described Jensen Huang’s resignation as Nvidia chief executive as “sad” and endorsed former Apple CEO Tim Cook to take charge of the artificial intelligence chipmaker, even as reports emerged that he had privately urged Huang to fight to retain his position. Trump’s public remarks came on Thursday, November 12, hours after Nvidia announced Huang’s departure following reports about his personal relationships and an alleged Chinese intelligence operation involving a businesswoman linked to him.
Trump praised Huang’s work and described him as a “tremendous talent”, saying he was sorry to see him leave. In a post on his Truth Social platform, the president then named Cook as his preferred successor, declaring that there was “only one man” who could replace Huang. He added: “A Legend replaces a Legend!” Cook stepped down as Apple’s chief executive in September after 15 years in the role and now serves as the company’s executive chairman.
The endorsement came amid uncertainty over Nvidia’s leadership after Huang resigned as president, chief executive and a member of the board with immediate effect. The company appointed chief financial officer Colette Kress as interim CEO and said its board would begin searching for a permanent successor, considering both internal and external candidates.
Trump Had Urged Huang To Fight For His Position, Report Says
The president’s public endorsement of Cook followed a private conversation with Huang earlier in the week. The New York Times reported that Trump called the then-Nvidia chief executive on Tuesday, November 10, and urged him to fight for his job, citing two people briefed on the conversation. Huang nevertheless resigned on Thursday.
Trump also said he had spoken to Huang on Wednesday, November 11, and that the executive was going through a difficult period. According to Reuters, the president had maintained close ties with Huang, who had become a regular presence in Washington as Nvidia sought to influence US policy on advanced chip exports to China.
Huang’s Exit Follows Affair Reports And China Spy Allegations
Huang’s resignation followed reports about his relationship with Alice Huang, a Singapore-based businesswoman whom US authorities reportedly suspected of having links to Chinese intelligence. Huang had acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife but denied any knowledge that the woman was allegedly a spy. Nvidia’s board had begun an internal review into the matter.
The controversy also intensified after reports of a relationship between Huang and Kimberly Powell, Nvidia’s vice-president of healthcare, who reportedly reported directly to him. Reuters subsequently reported that Huang had an intimate relationship with another, unnamed Nvidia employee. The allegations have raised questions about corporate governance and the leadership transition at the company.
Cook’s appointment, however, remains Trump’s suggestion rather than a decision by Nvidia. The company’s board has said it will conduct a search for Huang’s permanent successor, with Kress continuing as interim chief executive in the meantime.