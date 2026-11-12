Woman Farmer Killed, Two Injured In Firing At Paddy Field In Manipur's Senapati

A 40-year-old woman farmer was killed and two men injured after unidentified armed persons opened fire in Senapati.
The shooting took place around 11 am in Taphou Kuki village while farmers were working in a paddy field.
Police have registered a case and launched an investigation, but the attackers and motive remain unknown.
A 40-year-old woman farmer was killed and two men were injured after unidentified armed persons opened fire on farmers working in a paddy field in Taphou Kuki village in Manipur's Senapati district on Thursday.
The firing took place around 11 am. Police identified the deceased as Kimneineng Chongloi, a resident of Taphou village. She sustained bullet injuries and died at the spot, reported Hindustan Times.
The two injured farmers were identified as Sehngam Chongloi, alias David, and Lamkhochon Chongloi. Both are residents of Taphou Kuki village.
"All the victims belonged to Kuki communities. Who were involved and what were their motives behind the attack is yet to be ascertained," a senior police officer, who requested anonymity, told Hindustan Times.
Police Investigation
The injured men were initially taken to Mission Hospital in Kangpokpi district for first aid before being referred to Imphal for further treatment.
Police registered a case at Senapati police station and launched an investigation into the firing. The attackers have not yet been identified, and their motive remains unclear.
Earlier Violence In Manipur
The incident comes amid continuing tensions in the state. Two Kuki youths, who were reportedly abducted on October 28, were found dead on November 1.
Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand visited the families of the deceased youths on November 9. During the visit, he said the case had been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and that the accused would be arrested soon.
Tensions between Naga and Kuki groups had also escalated following twin ambushes on May 13, in which four people, including three church leaders, were killed.
Following the attacks, 48 people were taken hostage, triggering protests, shutdowns and a blockade of all three national highways in the state. Several houses belonging to members of the two communities were also set on fire.
The ethnic violence in Manipur initially broke out between the Meitei and Kuki communities in May 2023 before spreading to other communities. Since the clashes began, at least 260 people have been killed and around 60,000 displaced.
Communities And Political Situation
The Meiteis, who are predominantly Hindu, largely inhabit the Imphal Valley, while the Kukis, who are mostly Christian, live in the hill districts.
The state government has maintained that there are no buffer zones separating the communities, although it has identified certain areas as sensitive. However, members of the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities have largely restricted each other's access to areas where they have a dominant presence.
A new government was formed in February, nearly a year after President's Rule was imposed in the state. The government includes representatives from all three major communities in an effort to maintain ethnic balance.