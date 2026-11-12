The invite came amid the INDIA bloc's rejection of their bid to join the opposition alliance for next year's UP elections. At a press conference here, Aazad, in the presence of AIMIM president and Lok Sabha MP Owaisi, said the coalition was "large-hearted" and that any other party, including the Samajwadi Party and the Congress, was welcome to contest the polls in support of the alliance if it wanted "to stop the BJP from coming to power in UP again".