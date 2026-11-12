IPL 2027 Trade Window: List Of Completed Transfers So Far Ahead Of Indian Premier League Season 19 | See Pics

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee
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Ten players have switched franchises across four completed swap deals during the 2026 IPL trading window ahead of the 2027 season. Headlining the window, Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings executed an INR 18 crore direct exchange that sent all-rounder Hardik Pandya to Punjab at an increased fee from INR 16.35 crore, while left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh joined Mumbai at his existing INR 18-crore contract. Earlier, Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals completed a blockbuster swap, sending Rishabh Pant back to Delhi at a reduced INR 15-crore fee—down from INR 27 crore—in return for wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav at INR 13.5 crore. Sunrisers Hyderabad featured in two trades: they sent Liam Livingstone (revised to INR 6 crore) and Jack Edwards (INR 3 crore) to Chennai Super Kings for pacers Khaleel Ahmed (INR 4.8 crore) and Nathan Ellis (INR 2 crore), and reacquired T. Natarajan (INR 5 crore) from Delhi Capitals in exchange for leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari (INR 40 lakh).

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IPL 2027 List Of Players Traded So Far
Hardik Pandya moved from Mumbai Indians to Punjab Kings in exchange for Arshdeep Singh heading to Mumbai Indians. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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IPL 2027 List Of Players Traded So Far
Arshdeep Singh moved from Punjab Kings to Mumbai Indians in exchange for Hardik Pandya. Photo: X/@PunjabKingsIPL
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IPL 2027 List Of Players Traded So Far
Liam Livingstone moved from Sunrisers Hyderabad to Chennai Super Kings in exchange for Khaleel Ahmed and Nathan Ellis heading to Sunrisers Hyderabad. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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IPL 2027 List Of Players Traded So Far
Jack Edwards moved from Sunrisers Hyderabad to Chennai Super Kings as part of a four-player trade involving Liam Livingstone, Khaleel Ahmed, and Nathan Ellis. ChennaiIPL/X
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IPL 2027 List Of Players Traded So Far
Khaleel Ahmed moved from Chennai Super Kings to Sunrisers Hyderabad as part of a four-player trade involving Nathan Ellis, Liam Livingstone, and Jack Edwards. IPL/X
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IPL 2027 List Of Players Traded So Far
Nathan Ellis moved from Chennai Super Kings to Sunrisers Hyderabad as part of a four-player trade involving Khaleel Ahmed, Liam Livingstone, and Jack Edwards. IPL/X
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IPL 2027 List Of Players Traded So Far
T. Natarajan moved from Delhi Capitals to Sunrisers Hyderabad in exchange for Zeeshan Ansari. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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IPL 2027 List Of Players Traded So Far
Zeeshan Ansari moved from Sunrisers Hyderabad to Delhi Capitals in exchange for T. Natarajan. Sunrisers Hyderabad
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IPL 2027 List Of Players Traded So Far
Rishabh Pant moved from Lucknow Super Giants to Delhi Capitals in exchange for Kuldeep Yadav. IPL/X
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IPL 2027 List Of Players Traded So Far
Kuldeep Yadav moved from Delhi Capitals to Lucknow Super Giants in exchange for Rishabh Pant. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das

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