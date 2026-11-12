IPL 2027 Trade Window: List Of Completed Transfers So Far Ahead Of Indian Premier League Season 19 | See Pics
Ten players have switched franchises across four completed swap deals during the 2026 IPL trading window ahead of the 2027 season. Headlining the window, Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings executed an INR 18 crore direct exchange that sent all-rounder Hardik Pandya to Punjab at an increased fee from INR 16.35 crore, while left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh joined Mumbai at his existing INR 18-crore contract. Earlier, Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals completed a blockbuster swap, sending Rishabh Pant back to Delhi at a reduced INR 15-crore fee—down from INR 27 crore—in return for wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav at INR 13.5 crore. Sunrisers Hyderabad featured in two trades: they sent Liam Livingstone (revised to INR 6 crore) and Jack Edwards (INR 3 crore) to Chennai Super Kings for pacers Khaleel Ahmed (INR 4.8 crore) and Nathan Ellis (INR 2 crore), and reacquired T. Natarajan (INR 5 crore) from Delhi Capitals in exchange for leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari (INR 40 lakh).
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