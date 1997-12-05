Khaleel Ahmad is an Indian international cricketer. He made his debut for the Indian cricket team in September 2018. He plays for Rajasthan in domestic cricket and Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League. He was part of the Indian squad which won the 2018 Asia Cup.

He made his Twenty20 debut for Rajasthan in the 2016-17 Inter-State Twenty-20 Tournament on 5 February 2017. Before his Twenty20, he was part of the Indian squad for the 2016 Under-19 Cricket World Cup. He made his first-class debut for Rajasthan in the 2017-16 Ranji Trophy on 6 October 2017.

In January 2018, he was bought by the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2018 IPL auction.

He made his List A debut for Rajasthan in the 2017-18 Vijay Hazare Trophy on 5th February 2022. He was bought by the Delhi Capitals in the auction for the 2022 Indian Premier League tournament.

In September 2018, he was named in India’s One Day international for the 2018 Asia Cup. He made his ODI debut for India against Hong Kong on 18 September 2018.

In October 2018, he was named in India’s Twenty20 International squad for their series against the West Indies.