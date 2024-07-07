India are set to clash with the hosts Zimbabwe in the second T20I of the five-match bilateral series at the Harare Sports Club on Sunday after losing the first match by 13 runs in the series opener on Saturday. (Match Blog | Scorecard)
Toss Update:
India have won the toss and have opted to bat first.
Playing XIs:
India: Shubman Gill(c), Abhishek Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Dhruv Jurel(w), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar
Zimbabwe: Wessly Madhevere, Innocent Kaia, Brian Bennett, Sikandar Raza(c), Dion Myers, Johnathan Campbell, Clive Madande(w), Wellington Masakadza, Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara
The pitch at the Harare Sports Club looks hard and nice to bat on. Spinners might get some assistance but seamers will be crucial in the powerplay. The new ball may offer some swing for the fast bowlers. Batters need to stay sometime on the pitch. 150 is the average score at this strip.
India are trailing by 0-1 in the five-match series and they will be eyeing to register a win and level up the series. Shubman Gill will have to lead in the batting as well. Abhishek Sharma and Riyan Parag will be trying to justify their place in the playing XI.
India have added B Sai Sudharsan to the playing XI replacing Khaleel Ahmed. Zimbabwe are going with the same playing XI.