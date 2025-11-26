India Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 5: IND Out To Survive SA Storm On Final Day In Guwahati

"Little bit (disappointed?), but they're two down now so we'll take that. Wasn't an overs thing (declaration), was more about the time. We had forty minutes after lunch. Thought I'll give it a go (for the hundred), and then when Jadeja came on, that was the last over, so I thought two hits is my best shot. If you were just looking to defend (deliveries out of the rough) I thought you'll be a sitting duck," said Tristan Stubbs.