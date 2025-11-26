India Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 5: IND Out To Survive SA Storm On Final Day In Guwahati

IND vs SA Live Cricket Score, Day 5 Match Live Score Updates: With both openers back in the hut, India have a mountain to climb coming into the 5th and final day of the 2nd Test against South Africa in Guwahati, needing 522 runs for victory

Tejas Rane
Updated on:
India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, Day 5
India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 5: India need 522 runs on the final day. AP/Anupam Nath
India vs South Africa 2nd Test Day 5 Live Cricket Score: Team India are in a spot of bother coming in to day five of the 2nd Test against South Africa in Guwahati, needing 522 runs to win the match. With 8 wickets in hand, Proteas are in the driver's seat as Rishabh Pant & co look to for an escape route. Catch all the live score and updates for the IND vs SA, 2nd Test Day 5 from Guwahati's Barsapara Cricket Stadium, right here
LIVE UPDATES

India Vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test Day 5: Timings For The Action To Begin

The Day 5 action would begin at 9 am IST at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday (26 November).

India Vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test Day 5: Ravindra Jadeja Sends Message To His Teammates On Final Day

“Now whatever comes next, which is Day 5. We have to play good cricket and trust our defence, that’s the key. If we manage to play out the entire fifth day, then it will be a win-win situation for us,” he said after Day 4.

“I don’t find any difference from when we played them in 2019. They almost have the same squad. In cricket, it’s all about timing. When you’re not winning the toss, everything starts from there. If we had won the toss on this wicket, we would have been in a much better situation, but that’s part and parcel of the game,” Jadeja said after Day 4 in Guwahati.

India Vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test Day 5: Tristan Stubbs On Day 4

"Little bit (disappointed?), but they're two down now so we'll take that. Wasn't an overs thing (declaration), was more about the time. We had forty minutes after lunch. Thought I'll give it a go (for the hundred), and then when Jadeja came on, that was the last over, so I thought two hits is my best shot. If you were just looking to defend (deliveries out of the rough) I thought you'll be a sitting duck," said Tristan Stubbs.

India Vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test Day 5: Shukri Conrad’s ‘Grovel’ Comment Makes Headlines

“We wanted them (India) to really grovel, to steal a phrase,” Conrad said, referring to Greig’s controversial statement.

“Their bowlers spent a lot of time out there. We saw the effects of batting for two full days in the first innings and what sort of effect it had on them.”

India Vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test Day 5: Welcome!

Hello and welcome to the fifth and final day of the 2nd Test between India and South Africa from Guwahati's Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

Published At:
