Mozambique 1-2 Cameroon LIVE Score, AFCON 2025: Christian Kofane Goal Sees CMR Bag Win Against MOZ

Another interesting battle awaits in Group F of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations on 31 December as Mozambique national football team take on the mighty Cameroon national football team in the final group stage game at the Adrar Stadium. Catch the live scores and key updates for the AFCON 2025 Group F, Matchday 3 clash on Wednesday, 31 December, right here

LIVE UPDATES

1 Jan 2026, 02:25:43 am IST Mozambique Vs Cameroon LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: FT Mozambique cannot get anything out of the game as they lost 1-2 to Cameroon in the Group F fixture. Mozambique 1, Cameroon 2

1 Jan 2026, 02:19:24 am IST Mozambique Vs Cameroon LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: 87' Keyns Abdala attempt is blocked as Mozambique's time is running out to find an equaliser.

1 Jan 2026, 02:13:21 am IST Mozambique Vs Cameroon LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: 81' Karl Etta Eyong commits a foul and the ref immediately brandishes a yellow card. The player now must be watchful with nine mins plus stoppages remaining.

1 Jan 2026, 02:06:45 am IST Mozambique Vs Cameroon LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: 75' Manuel Kambala has his effort saved with MOZ trying to get an equaliser with 15 mins plus stoppages remaining.

1 Jan 2026, 02:01:42 am IST Mozambique Vs Cameroon LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: 70' Gerzino Nyamsi (Cameroon) attacker has his effort saved as they ramp up the pressure and get more daylight in their scoreline.

1 Jan 2026, 01:53:45 am IST Mozambique Vs Cameroon LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: 62' Cameroon make one change with Junior Dina Ebimbe replaces Danny Namaso. As for Mozambique, they have Chamito replace Stanley Ratifo and Melque replaces Geny Catamo.

1 Jan 2026, 01:47:27 am IST Mozambique Vs Cameroon LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: 55' Cameroon finally get rewarded for their pressure as Christian Kofane brings them ahead in the game. Superb finish and now pressure on Mozambique to deliver.

1 Jan 2026, 01:44:10 am IST Mozambique Vs Cameroon LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: 52' Mozambique make changes in this half - Keyns Abdala replaces Nené because of an injury and João Bonde replaces Dominguês.

1 Jan 2026, 01:39:49 am IST Mozambique Vs Cameroon LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: Second Half Begins A cracking second half awaits as both sides search for the second goal in this Group F clash.

1 Jan 2026, 01:20:23 am IST Mozambique Vs Cameroon LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: HT' Mozambique 1, Cameroon 1.

1 Jan 2026, 01:16:33 am IST Mozambique Vs Cameroon LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: 43' Bryan Mbeumo finally gets into the action as he sees his effort saved. The Man United forward has his left footed shot from the centre of the box blocked.

1 Jan 2026, 01:09:26 am IST Mozambique Vs Cameroon LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: 38' Seems like Cameroon have found a string in their step as they build an attack on the Mozambique goal. The Indomitable Lions are on the hunt for a victory and it seems it's inevitable.

1 Jan 2026, 01:02:00 am IST Mozambique Vs Cameroon LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: 28' Pressure pays off instantly as Mozambique concede via own-goal from Nene. Game on!

1 Jan 2026, 12:59:58 am IST Mozambique Vs Cameroon LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: 27' Indomitable Lions have to deliver something after going a goal down. Mbeumo and co will look to give their side something extra, against Mozambique, who have stunned them here.

1 Jan 2026, 12:55:47 am IST Mozambique Vs Cameroon LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: 23' Goal scored against the run of play. Cameroon's star-studded squad will be under more pressure after Mozambique's early goal here via Geny Catamo.

1 Jan 2026, 12:54:07 am IST Mozambique Vs Cameroon LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: 19' Cameroon dominating proceedings but it's Mozambique who are holding on. Man United man Bryan Mbeumo will be tasked with delivering the end product tonight.

1 Jan 2026, 12:47:46 am IST Mozambique Vs Cameroon LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: 15' Cameroon attacker Christian Kofane comes close to opening the scoring in the game but is effort is high and wide to the right in the corner.

1 Jan 2026, 12:41:12 am IST Mozambique Vs Cameroon LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: 10' Gildo Lourenço of Mozambique, has his effort saved. Cameroon are favourites tonight but do not count out Mozambique.

1 Jan 2026, 12:35:18 am IST Mozambique Vs Cameroon LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: 4' Cameroon get into the action straightaway with Danny Namaso in the thick of the action as his effort is saved.

1 Jan 2026, 12:31:59 am IST Mozambique Vs Cameroon LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: KO First Half begins.

31 Dec 2025, 11:54:14 pm IST Mozambique Vs Cameroon LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: Starting XIs