Real Madrid 5-1 Real Betis, La Liga: Gonzalo Garcia Hat-trick Hands RMA Thumping Win

Gonzalo García scored his first, second and third goals in La Liga for Real Madrid on Sunday with his hat trick dominating a 5-1 rout of Real Betis. The 21-year-old forward was making a rare start in place of the injured Kylian Mbappé, the league’s top scorer, who is sidelined with a left knee sprain. García came up through Madrid’s youth sides before debuting with its first team in November 2023. He has had steady minutes under Xabi Alonso this campaign. García got going in the 20th minute when he headed in a free kick from Rodrygo after getting free of his marker at the far post. He deftly controlled a pass with his chest before volleying a strike home from the edge of the area to make it 2-0 in the 50th.

Real Madrid vs Real Betis Spanish La liga match-Gonzalo Garcia
Real Madrid's Gonzalo Garcia greets fans after the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Real Betis Sevilla in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Pablo Garcia
Real Madrid vs Real Betis Spanish La liga match-Gonzalo Garcia
Real Madrid's Gonzalo Garcia celebrates after scoring his third and his sides fourth goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Real Betis Sevilla in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Pablo Garcia
Real Madrid vs Real Betis Spanish La liga match-Rodrygo
Real Madrid's Rodrygo, front, challenges Betis' Marc Bertra during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Real Betis Sevilla in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Pablo Garcia
Real Madrid vs Real Betis Spanish La liga match-Raul Asencio
Real Madrid's Raul Asencio celebrates after scoring his sides third goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Real Betis Sevilla in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Pablo Garcia
Real Madrid vs Real Betis Spanish La liga match-Real Madrids Gonzalo Garcia
Real Madrid's Gonzalo Garcia celebrates after scoring his sides second goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Real Betis Sevilla in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Pablo Garcia
Real Madrid vs Real Betis Spanish La liga match-Rodrygo
Betis' Ricardo Rodriguez, right, challenges Real Madrid's Rodrygo during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Real Betis Sevilla in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Pablo Garcia
Real Madrid vs Real Betis Spanish La liga match-Gonzalo Garcia
Real Madrid's Gonzalo Garcia celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Real Betis Sevilla in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Pablo Garcia
Real Madrid vs Real Betis Spanish La liga match-Jude Bellingham
Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham controls the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Real Betis Sevilla in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Pablo Garcia
Real Madrid vs Real Betis Spanish La liga match-Vinicius Junior
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior gestures during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Real Betis Sevilla in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Pablo Garcia
Real Madrid vs Real Betis Spanish La liga match-Cucho Hernandez
Betis' Cucho Hernandez, center, jumos for the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Real Betis Sevilla in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Pablo Garcia
